Russian Interference
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Questions that Must be Answered: How Putin Subverted Westminster
A case for a full public enquiry is clear, but politicians continue to slither and slide
May 29
•
Sergei Cristo
17
15
14
EU Realpolitik in Africa: Cash Cow for Dictators
Russia and China ride high on Brussels’ Empty Human Rights Rhetoric
May 20
•
Sergei Cristo
3
3
6
Vote Farage. Get Trump.
Next Stop: UK Constitutional Capture
May 9
•
Sergei Cristo
20
3
12
Join my new subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect
May 3
•
Sergei Cristo
2
1
Why I am launching Russian Interference now
A new Substack series on what is being concealed from us and why
May 3
•
Sergei Cristo
14
3
7
United Nations: A Kiss of Death from Comrade Stalin
This is my first in a series of articles about how Russia has come so close to subverting Western democracies, and how it has helped the autocratic…
May 2
•
Sergei Cristo
11
4
April 2026
Fund a PhD to challenge investment in dictatorships
“This project will examine how capital from democratic countries can reinforce repression, state resilience and geopolitical aggression in regimes…
Apr 9
•
Sergei Cristo
2
2
March 2026
“Sustainable” funds backed Putin’s Russia before the invasion, Buckingham study finds
My research into “sustainable” funds equipping Putin has been published.
Mar 27
•
Sergei Cristo
2
3
© 2026 Sergei Cristo
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts