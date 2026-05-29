Russian Interference

Russian Interference

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Questions that Must be Answered: How Putin Subverted Westminster
A case for a full public enquiry is clear, but politicians continue to slither and slide
  Sergei Cristo
EU Realpolitik in Africa: Cash Cow for Dictators
Russia and China ride high on Brussels’ Empty Human Rights Rhetoric
  Sergei Cristo
Vote Farage. Get Trump.
Next Stop: UK Constitutional Capture
  Sergei Cristo
Join my new subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect
  Sergei Cristo
Why I am launching Russian Interference now
A new Substack series on what is being concealed from us and why
  Sergei Cristo
United Nations: A Kiss of Death from Comrade Stalin
This is my first in a series of articles about how Russia has come so close to subverting Western democracies, and how it has helped the autocratic…
  Sergei Cristo

April 2026

March 2026

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