You are cordially invited to two important (and free!) events in London, which I have been coordinating with a few brilliant pro-democracy groups, including The Citizens and Open Britain. These events will be held in Parliament and at another venue in Central London on the morning and early evening of 7 July. Participants will include Dominic Grieve, Lord William Wallace, Ellie Chowns MP, Marina Litvinenko, Carole Cadwalladr, Chris Steele and many others. See the full schedule and biographies below.

By attending, you will support our campaign for a full public inquiry into Russian interference in British politics! To attend, register your interest (first come, first served!) by sending an email to rus.interference@proton.me

The timing of making this stance is critical for our democracy. With Andy Burnham likely to move into Downing Street in two months’ time, the right-wing media and their political fellow travellers in Westminster will do everything to discredit his government and to push for an early general election. Their foreign sponsors will be standing by, with their fat wallets at the ready, to interfere in another election campaign in our country. We must ensure that effective safeguards are in place to prevent British voters being tricked again.

For that, two things must first happen. Measures in the Representation of the People Bill, particularly on political finance, must be comprehensive and implemented in full. But equally important, the government must finally come clean about the real impact of the Russian shenanigans around Brexit and why it was not successfully disrupted. That included covert political finance over many years before the Referendum, as well as online manipulation. Before we know where the state failed, we can’t be confident it won’t do so again. That disclosure should be done through a public inquiry.

You are welcome to register your interest to attend either or both of the following sessions:

MORNING SESSION Timing 11:00-13:00 Location: Central London venue, to be specified in your invitation. Chaired by: The Rt Hon Dominic Grieve KC, former Attorney General and Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament

First segment: 11:00-11:40 Conclusions of the Russia Report. A legal position on when a public inquiry is legitimately required. What can a public inquiry do that a parliamentary inquiry cannot, for example? Establishing the correct scope. The Rt Hon Dominic Grieve KC Simon McKay, barrister, specialist in public inquiries

Second Segment: 11:40-12:20 Material impact of Russian political interference on UK democracy Edward Lucas (recorded), journalist and columnist, Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), founder and director of the Baltic International Security Centre. Carole Cadwalladr, award-winning journalist who exposed Cambridge Analytica, head of The Citizens

Third Segment: 12:20-13:00 Declassification and transparency of the Russia Report, the public summary of which was published in 2020 by the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament. Independence of the parliamentary oversight of the intelligence and security services Professor Rory Cormac, Intelligence historian, Nottingham University Dr Celia Parker-Vincent, former official at the FCO and Cabinet Office, lecturer at King’s College London, specialist in intelligence-policymaker dynamic.

EVENING SESSION Timing: 17:00-19:00 Location: Houses of Parliament Chaired by: The Rt Hon Lord Wallace of Saltaire (Lib Dems), Ellie Chowns MP (Greens)

Fourth Segment: 17:00-17:40 Russian interference as a covert state operation aligned with the Gerasimov framework Christopher Steele, former British intelligence officer, co-founder Obris Dr Jack Watling, Royal United Services Institute

Fifth Segment: 17:40-18:20 Role of Russian money, reputation laundering and think tank funding. Impact of Russian money on deterrence Marina Litvinenko, widow of Alexander Litvinenko Matthew Pearce, founder of SE42 Labs

Sixth Segment: 18:20-19:00 Adequacy of current UK counter-measures and deterrence around Brexit. Institutional reform and joined-up democratic security Andy Pryce, a former British diplomat, CEO Centre for Information Resilience, Senior Fellow of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) Susan Hawley, Executive Director, Spotlight on Corruption

BIOGRAPHIES

The Rt Hon Dominic Grieve KC is a former Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament and member of the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy.

Member of Parliament (Conservative) for Beaconsfield (1997-2019); Attorney General (2010-14); Shadow Secretary of State (Justice) (2009-10); Shadow Secretary of State (Home Office) (2008-09); Shadow Attorney General (2003-08); Shadow Minister (Home Affairs) (2001-03); Shadow Minister (Scotland) (1999-2001).

The Rt Hon Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat spokesperson in the Lords for the Cabinet Office and Whip responsible for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office. He co-authored the 1979 and 1997 Liberal Democrat election manifestos. He began his academic career at the University of Manchester and subsequently held positions at Oxford University and the London School of Economics, where he remains an emeritus professor of international relations. He read history at King’s College, Cambridge and holds a PhD from Cornell University and an MA from Nuffield College, Oxford.

Dr Ellie Chowns is the Green Party MP for North Herefordshire. She is Green Spokesperson for foreign affairs, defence, constitutional affairs and Treasury. She is also the Green Party Westminster Leader.

Dr Chowns is a specialist in international development, having worked for charities such as Voluntary Service Overseas and Christian Aid and as a lecturer at the University of Birmingham. She studied geography, environmental studies, and development studies at the University of Sussex, earned a Master of Professional Studies (MProf) degree in sustainable development at the University of Middlesex, and completed a PhD in international development at the University of Birmingham.

Simon McKay originally qualified as a solicitor before transferring to the Bar. He was one of the few solicitor-advocates qualified in both civil and criminal proceedings. Mr McKay has advised the government on national security-related matters, domestic and international counter-terrorism operations and the whole range of surveillance law issues. He was one of the Attorney General’s Special Advocates (Terrorism) for ten years and retains his expertise in the handling of sensitive intelligence, disclosure, terrorism and other national security-related law generally (such as, for example, Official Secrets Act offences).

Edward Lucas is a writer and security expert on energy, cyber-security, espionage, information warfare and Russian foreign and defence policy.

He is the founder and director of the Baltic International Security Centre, a new thinktank. Formerly a senior editor at The Economist, he was for many years a senior (non-resident) adviser at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), a thinktank based in Washington, DC. He writes a regular column in the London Times, and also for Foreign Policy. He studied economics at the London School of Economics and speaks German, Russian, Polish, Czech and Lithuanian.

Carole Cadwalladr is a British author and Orwell prize winning investigative journalist, formerly at The Guardian.

Carole rose to international prominence in 2018 for her role in exposing the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal, for which she was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting. Her debut novel The Family Tree was dramatised as a serial on BBC Radio 4 and shortlisted for the 2006 Commonwealth Writers’ Prize and Wales Book Of The Year. Carole is the founder of The Citizens, a not-for-profit organisation which uses storytelling to power movements that confront the unchecked power of Big Tech and states.

Professor Rory Cormac is a Professor of International Relations specialising in the study of Covert Action and Secret Statecraft at the University of Nottingham.

Rory has provided oral evidence to parliamentary inquiries on foreign interference in both the UK and Australia. He has spoken at the UK Cabinet Office Foreign Office, Home Office, Number 10 and Ministry of Defence, as well as at the US State Department and Pentagon, NATO and the Italian Foreign Ministry. Prof Cormac is a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, and has held Leverhulme and AHRC fellowships. Before joining Nottingham, Rory worked at the University of Warwick and King’s College London.

Dr Celia Parker-Vincent previously worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Cabinet Office and has extensive experience as a lecturer/trainer for the UK government. She is now Lecturer in Intelligence Studies at the Department of War Studies, King’s College London. She completed her PhD in the department, focusing on leadership and management of the UK’s intelligence community. Her interests include organisational structures of intelligence systems, intelligence analysis & assessment, and the intelligence-policymaker dynamic.

Christopher Steele is former British intelligence officer and a co-founder of Orbis, a business intelligence firm. Chris began his career in government and diplomacy, with a focus on Russia/CIS and Eastern Europe.

In his last government role, he was senior briefer in UK/US Government and UK boardrooms on Russia and the CIS. This career has provided him unparalleled connections in the UK government and overseas. Speaks Russian and French.

Dr Jack Watling is Senior Research Fellow for Applied Military Sciences at RUSI.

Jack works closely with the British military on the development of concepts of operation, assessments of the future operating environment, and conducts operational analysis of contemporary conflicts. He has worked extensively with the Ukrainian Armed Forces during Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Marina Litvinenko is an author, human rights advocate, and the widow of Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian intelligence officer who was fatally poisoned in London in 2006.

Since her husband’s death from radioactive polonium-210 poisoning, a case that gained international attention, Marina has dedicated her life to seeking justice for Alexander and raising awareness about political assassinations and human rights abuses. She co-authored the book Death of a Dissident, which details their life together and the events leading to his murder.

Matthew Pearce is the founder of SE42 Labs, an independent applied R&D lab building practical, production-grade systems at the intersection of Al, investigation, and human-centred technology. He conducted a forensic investigation into financial links between Russian individuals linked to the Russian government and British politicians. An expert witness to the Rycroft Review into countering foreign financial influence and interference in UK politics.

Andy Pryce, a former British diplomat, is Senior Non-Resident Fellow with the Democratic Resilience Program at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA).

During several decades in the British diplomatic service, he led national efforts to counter foreign information manipulation, establishing innovative capabilities to anticipate, analyse, mitigate, and disrupt malign state actors and their proxies.

Dr Susan Hawley is an anti-corruption expert who has researched and campaigned on the UK’s role in facilitating global corruption for over 20 years.

Sue’s work has included taking the UK Export Credits Guarantee Department to court for weakening anti-bribery procedures, challenging the decision to drop the investigation into the BAE/Al Yamamah scandal, working to secure aid funding for international anti-corruption enforcement in the UK, and being part of efforts to ensure that corporate liability was included in the Bribery Act. She is a founder of Spotlight on Corruption, having previously worked at Corruption Watch UK, The Corner House and Christian Aid on corruption issues.

Once again, to attend, register your interest (first come, first served!) by sending an email to rus.interference@proton.me