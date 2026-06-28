Russian Interference

Russian Interference

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Peter Jones's avatar
Peter Jones
6d

Watching defenders of Brexit.. Rees Mogg... cooly state that brexit means brexit is an act of real self restraint. Certain members of the establishment utilised hybrid war against this country to throw away cards this country had that kept ultra capitalists at bay. I hate to think how those charged with protecting this country were tied up by their superiors while Russia waged war and reduced our capabilities so as to enable the worst of the west to become ascendant. I hope to join you.

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GabrielM's avatar
GabrielM
7dEdited

Thank you--this free event sounds really great, with interesting expert speakers, and I'm sorry to be unable to attend (London is too far away). Have restacked your invitation.

I do hope it will be available on your Substack later, on video and in transcript, so we can still learn from it.

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