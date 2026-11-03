A super-long report again this week, with 22 news items, podcasts and YouTube videos, as well as think tank and research papers, government publications and sanctions announcements and documents. We cover the United States (nine), Cameroon and the Republic of the Congo (six), Germany (two), Israel (two), the United Kingdom and Estonia (one), Romania (one), and a multinational investigation into Russian interference operations in Spain, Ukraine, Lithuania, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela (one).

For the UK, yours truly revealed in Byline Times that Sergei Nalobin, the Russian diplomat who had looked for ways to channel money into the Conservative Party before Brexit, and who was the man behind the infamous Conservative Friends of Russia, had also been at the centre of a political interference campaign in Estonia. Evidence from an Estonian criminal prosecution established that Nalobin had supported the country’s most influential Russian propagandist and arranged technical assistance from ANO Dialog, an organisation servicing the Kremlin’s Doppelgänger disinformation operation. Ukrainian and Estonian sources had also identified Nalobin as a Russian intelligence officer.

In Germany, new research was published into Russian operations directed at the country’s state and municipal elections.

In Central Africa, French investigators found two former associates of Yevgeny Prigozhin who, through a network called GlobUshad, paid media outlets, organised political events, and other forms of political interference.

Across the Atlantic, Russian black info ops targeting the US, filled social media with fake allegations against Democratic Senate candidates, using digitally altered television reports and impersonating former members of their staff.