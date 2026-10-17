Our report covering the week 5-11 October has 13 items: three on Britain, two on Estonia and Latvia, two on Russian operations in Latin America, one on Moldova, one on EU measures and one each on the American, Spanish, French and Italian responses to Britain’s acknowledgement of Russian interference in the Brexit referendum.

Britain’s prime minister publicly confirmed for the first time that Russia interfered in the 2016 referendum, after requesting an assessment on entering Downing Street. He also raised concerns about Russian interference in German politics, including possible funding of Alternative für Deutschland.

In Latin America, an investigation exposed a Russian operation which controlled a research organisation staffed by apparently unwitting local employees. The same operators produced political disinformation in Argentina, Bolivia and Ecuador and attempted to exploit tensions between Ukraine and Poland through an operation in Peru.

New research on Moldova provided further evidence of the financial and organisational machinery behind Russian interference during the 2023–25 electoral cycle, including the use of Promsvyazbank accounts, paid organisers, cash couriers and political intermediaries. In Estonia and Latvia, researchers traced counterfeit news websites and fabricated videos adapted for different audiences, including those outside the Baltic states.

MEDIA COVERAGE

1. United Kingdom: Prime minister confirms Russian interference in Brexit referendum, Reuters, 11 October

Prime minister Andy Burnham said that Russia interfered in the 2016 Brexit referendum, becoming the first serving British prime minister to acknowledge it publicly. In an interview with The Rest Is Politics, he said he had asked the question on entering Downing Street in July and received a clear affirmative answer.