No rest for the wicked. Putin is struggling on the battlefield, so what better way to weaken the democratic West’s resolve than to carry on with his heavy-handed, humourless tactics of subversion? The Kremlin has been keeping me busy with another fairly thick report this week, with 19 items covering the United Kingdom (1), Poland (6), Moldova (5), France (3), the United States (2), Spain (1) and Russian disinformation worldwide (1).

An article by yours truly into Kremlin’s useful idiots of British origin was conducted as part of a larger investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). It looked in more detail at the UK characters among about 500 interviewees from over 50 countries who appeared on Russian propaganda websites. Among them we found former British MPs, journalists, academics and far-right activists.

In Poland, prosecutors accused Russian intelligence of organising arson attacks intended to stir up hostility towards Ukrainians. In Moldova, election observers uncovered Russian-financed advertising supporting a candidate in Gagauzia’s regional election, alongside 34 TikTok accounts promoting his campaign. Meanwhile, new research found considerable differences in how AI chatbots retrieved material from the Russian Pravda network, with three services accounting for 94% of responses containing its articles.

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MEDIA COVERAGE

A piece by yours truly for The Nerve, as part of a larger OCCRP investigation, which more than 500 people from over 50 countries who had given interviews published by Russian propaganda websites. They included former British MPs Lembit Öpik and Matthew Gordon-Banks, journalists, academics, former senior military officers and far-right activists.

The investigation followed the hacking of Recent Reliable News (RRN), which exposed a catalogue of interviews in several languages. The websites were part of Russia’s Doppelgänger disinformation campaign, which had previously impersonated established Western news organisations. The leaked material also exposed a network of ostensibly independent news websites coordinated by ANO Dialog, a Russian government organisation under Western sanctions.

Among the British contributors was Matthew Gordon-Banks, a former Conservative MP, who had been approached in June 2024 by a Russian calling himself Nikolay Maslov. Maslov claimed to represent “a young German media company” with a Russian background (subsequently sanctioned). He sent Gordon-Banks a link to Meisterurian, a German-language website which was eventually fingered by the FBI as part of the Doppelgänger operation. Gordon-Banks later appeared in at least 16 articles on Russian propaganda websites, praising Putin and criticising Western support for Ukraine.

Former Liberal Democrat MP Lembit Öpik also appeared on RRN, arguing that Donald Trump had more to gain from closer economic ties with Putin than from supporting Ukraine. Other contributors included Ben Aris, a former Daily Telegraph Moscow correspondent, who advocated restoring trade with Russia, and University of Kent professor Richard Sakwa, who called for renewed European dependence on Russian gas.