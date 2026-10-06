This week’s report has five items on Armenia, five on Latvia, one on Brazil and one on France. New evidence provides the fullest account so far of the methods used in Russian interference surrounding Armenia’s parliamentary election.

A post-election investigation into Armenia found that Moscow combined economic and diplomatic pressure with information operations and reported attempts to influence voters through money and coercion. Russian pressure continued after polling day as Armenia pursued closer relations with the EU, indicating that the campaign also sought to constrain the foreign-policy choices of the government that emerged from the election.

Brazil’s intelligence agency told French and German officials that it had detected Russian interference before the presidential election, but disclosed no evidence about its methods, targets or intended beneficiary.

In Latvia, Russian and Belarusian propaganda remained a constant presence, particularly among Russian-speaking audiences. Many Latvian politicians parroted Kremlin talking points.

MEDIA COVERAGE

Brazil’s intelligence agency, Abin, told a French and German delegation that it had confirmed interference by Russia and the United States before the 4 October presidential election. Reuters obtained an account of meetings held in Brasília on 9–11 September.