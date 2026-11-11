Our report just does not seem to get thinner: 20 items today, covering, as they do every week, articles in the media, research reports and think-tank publications, sanctions documents and government releases, podcasts and YouTube videos. This week’s count is: United States (6), Spain (4), the United Kingdom (3), Poland (2), Moldova (2), Serbia (1), Ukraine (1), Georgia (1), Bolivia (1), Argentina (1), Venezuela (1), Angola (1), Niger (1) and Chad (1), together with one Europe-wide bulletin.

Newly published documents leaked from the Russian political consultancy known as “the Company”, originally set up by Yevgeny Prigozhin but now under the management of Russian intelligence, listed the names of staff, budgets and political assignments across Africa and Latin America. Among key revelations: Russian consultants worked inside Bolivia’s presidential administration, attempts to weaken Argentina’s president, and operations to support Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. The consultancy’s declared monthly budget rose from $518,000 in February 2024 to $907,000 in September 2024, as its operations expanded to twelve country teams.

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MEDIA COVERAGE

1. Latin America and Africa: Leaked documents reveal Russian political operations inside governments and against elected leaders, Agenda Pública, 6 November

Albert Borràs Rius examined 1,431 pages of internal Russian documents obtained by Kartex Risk about the political consultancy known as “the Company”, or Politología. The organisation grew out of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s network in Africa. Earlier investigations reported that Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) assumed responsibility for its supervision and financing following Prigozhin’s death.

In Bolivia, seven Russian consultants arrived in La Paz on 16 July 2024, shortly after an attempted military coup. According to their records, they helped President Luis Arce’s administration prepare speeches, organise opinion polling and coordinate political communications. Their subsequent plans against former president Evo Morales included impersonating his supporters, circulating damaging allegations and pursuing legal efforts to prevent him from standing for election.