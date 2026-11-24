Another hefty weekly report today, containing 19 items about Poland (4), Spain (3), the European Union (3), Britain (2), France (2), Estonia (2), the United States (1), Latvia and Sweden (1) and an international Russian network (1). This includes media coverage, think tank and research publications, government announcements and sanctions, podcasts and YouTube content.

The EU’s restrictions on Russian state media appear to have been less effective in the podcast market than in conventional broadcasting. More than four years after their introduction, French listeners searching for certain political terms on popular podcast platforms were being directed to programmes produced by Sputnik without necessarily knowing who was behind them. France’s media regulator has been investigating. New research into Latvia’s parliamentary election suggested that the Kremlin’s Pravda network may have been less successful in manipulating AI-generated answers than previously feared. Pravda accounted for only 1% of citations from sources associated with hostile states. AI assistants answering questions in Russian relied far more heavily on established Russian state media and institutions.

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MEDIA COVERAGE

Russian intelligence officers and former bodyguards of Vladimir Putin helped turn a Moscow-based martial-arts federation into an international organisation with representatives on several continents, according to an investigation by Sergei Kanev.

The president of the International Hand-to-Hand Combat Federation, Sergei Astakhov, taught combat sambo at the academy of Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR). He had visited 26 countries in two years. Among his telephone contacts was Andrei Burlaka, a senior general in the FSB’s border service.

The federation’s trustees included Alexander Matovnikov, a former Putin bodyguard and deputy head of Russia’s National Guard. Its associates abroad included a member of Bulgaria’s presidential security service and martial-arts instructors working with security personnel in Switzerland and Thailand.

In 2019 an Italian court convicted the federation’s vice-president, Olsi Krutani, of recruiting mercenaries and taking part in the fighting in Donbas.

The federation had signed agreements with Rossotrudnichestvo, Russia’s government agency for promoting Russian culture abroad, and with Russian cultural centres in Morocco, Senegal, Ghana and Madagascar.