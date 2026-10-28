Another long weekly report, comprising 21 items: nine concerning the United States, four France, two Serbia, and one each covering Israel, Poland and Canada. Three further items examine the Kremlin’s Doppelgänger operation across Europe, Russian intelligence-linked media networks in Mali, Burkina Faso and Cameroon, and electoral interference in Armenia, Moldova, Romania and Lithuania.

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Leaked Kremlin correspondence from Russia's Presidential Administration has identified the officials who directed the Doppelgänger disinformation operation and the organisations and individuals who carried it out. The documents trace responsibilities from Sergei Kiriyenko's office to former Russian diplomats, Security Council personnel, political consultants and members of Yevgeny Prigozhin's former propaganda apparatus.

Another investigation looked at Russian funding of fabricated research organisations in Israel, working with figures involved in party politics.

In the United States, Russian operatives used artificial intelligence to impersonate a former pupil of a Democratic Senate candidate, while intelligence officials confirmed continuing interference ahead of the congressional elections.

In Serbia, Russian state media and officials promoted allegations of a Western-organised revolution before the parliamentary election.

In France, Russian networks exploited civil unrest to spread disinformation, including material circulated in Belgium and Italy. Research published by an NGO established that Russia’s Doppelgänger network had conducted a coordinated campaign for six weeks before the October riots, seeking to intensify public anger, encourage hostility towards Ukraine and exploit the protests for political purposes. French intelligence sources also suspected foreign-backed commentators of encouraging violence, while investigators examined the possible presence of Russian operatives on the ground.

Reports from Poland and Canada examined the domestic distribution of Russian disinformation, while research on Mali, Burkina Faso and Cameroon documented intelligence-linked media operations.

There was also a study covering Armenia, Moldova, Romania and Lithuania, which examined Russian electoral interference, including covert political finance and social-media manipulation.

MEDIA COVERAGE

French intelligence sources and researchers raised suspicions that Russian operatives had been present during the nationwide protests of 17 October, which descended into violence, arson and looting.

David Colon, a historian at Sciences Po specialising in Russian disinformation, said he suspected Russian intelligence had deployed agents to exploit the disturbances. He could not confirm their presence but considered it unlikely that Moscow would have ignored the opportunity presented by demonstrations announced well in advance.

French police and territorial intelligence sources also reported that foreign-backed bloggers and online commentators had helped mobilise troublemakers. Russia, Iran and Algeria were among the countries identified.