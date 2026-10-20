Another long report this week: eight items on the United Kingdom, four on Canada, two on the United States, two on Poland, and one each on Germany and Ukraine, plus one covering Russian interference across the European Union. Among the main developments are British Prime Minister confirming Russian interference in the Brexit referendum, new evidence of Kremlin-backed operations ahead of the American midterms, and mounting concerns about Russian and US interference in Alberta’s independence referendum in Canada.

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In Britain, the Director General of the Security Service (MI5) confirmed that Russia had interfered in the 2016 EU Referendum, following Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s commets last Monday. Yet the government continus to reject calls for a public inquiry into the matter, including covert political finance. A new examination by The Times brought together evidence of Russian social-media activity and state-controlled media coverage during the referendum, but did not touch Russia-linked political funding.

In Canada, researchers identified extensive Russian-linked activity around Alberta’s independence referemdum and growing intervention by American political influencers. In the United States, a Bloomberg investigation looked at 130 fabricated videos and newspaper front pages used in a Russian campaign against Democratic candidates. Poland announced arrests over the sabotage of a Starlink installation, while a new European study examined how Russian operations use domestic political actors to spread Kremlin narratives.

MEDIA COVERAGE

United Kingdom: MI5 confirms Russian attempts to influence the Brexit referendum, The Guardian, 13 October

Sir Ken McCallum, director general of MI5, confirmed that Russia had attempted to interfere in the 2016 referendum through state-controlled media and social-media activity. His remarks followed Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s comments the day before that Russia did interfere in the EU Referendum.

McCallum argued that the effect of Russian bots had been small. His comments did not, however, did not cover the other element of Russian interference around Brexit: covert political finance, or the role of proxies.

Sir Ken McCallum, the director general of MI5, speaks at Thames House in London last Tuesday. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/Reuters.

The Intelligence and Security Committee’s 2020 Russia Report criticised the government’s failure to investigate possible Russian interference in the referendum. The public still has no authoritative account covering the different methods Russia may have employed.