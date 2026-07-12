A short note on who I am: formerly a BBC journalist, asset management specialist and, more recently, a Conservative Party fundraiser turned whistleblower against the Russian interference in British politics. My story became “Sergei & the Westminster Spy Ring”, the chart-topping, award-winning UK podcast. Here on my “Russian Interference” Substack, I expose how our greed and complacency helped Putin capture British democracy, and campaign for a full public inquiry into Moscow’s shenanigans around Brexit. Please help me continue to keep the pressure on.

About a week ago, I sat down with Edward Lucas just before he flew off to the NATO Summit in Ankara. We talked about the British government stubbornly continuing to refuse the right of voters to know how the Russian money really impacted our democratic security around Brexit.

It is not just a story about the failure of our state to stop that flow of dirty money into the Mother of Parliaments. It is also about what exactly it takes for our government to cozy up to an oppressive regime and an aggressor, and if there is anyone who must take responsibility when things go wrong. Like they did with Putin.

The answers to these questions would have important implications for how we build relationships with other oppressive regimes in the future, such as with China, for example. But it is not just about geopolitics, political finance or Kremlin’s useful idiots. It’s also about the health and quality of our democracy, and the kind of country hard-working Britons want to live in. A video of our conversation is available for subscribers.