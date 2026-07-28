Russian Interference

Russian Interference

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Steve B's avatar
Steve B
14h

"Citizens are also far more aware of the threat, and that is an important achievement." You did this, Sergei. Thank you. Without your attempts to take action and warn authorities in the UK all those years ago, I question if Russian interference in the UK, France and many other European countries would be the recognised major threat at least some of the public are aware of.

Without public awareness on any level, chocolate teapot leaders and restricted authorities would still be looking the other way and ignoring the dismantling of their nations from within. Doing nothing and just letting it continue to happen and worsen.

You, Carole, Peter, Luke, Christopher and others sounded the alert.

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