Russian Interference

Russian Interference

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P G T's avatar
P G T
2dEdited

Further corroboration of Nalobin’s SVR role in active measures against the United Kingdom.

Please ask yourselves… Why have successive governments failed to investigate the malign “political” influence campaigns run against our democracy?

Could it be that (a) the reality is a little unpalatable for some in power and the status quo? or, (b) is it that they fear laying the cupboard bare, after the fact, will simply serve to amplify Putin’s active measures causing yet more damage.

My take on it, on balance, is (a) … Too many political figures embroiled in the murky world of proxy Russian state hospitality through the network of oligarchy. “Londonograd” or “Moscow on Thames” and Russias dirty money and “laundromat” are not a new topic for the news media, investigative journalists and academics. In a democracy, we get to hold our Government and Public Authorities to account AND we must.

I think (b) is a step too far although it would be foolish of me to not consider the possibility. After all the Russian system of government has the chekist Intelligence apparatus & executive state action branches at its core. They have been in place since the Revolution (through iterations and changes of clothing and cap badges), they have been and remain an integral part of the state and its government. We on the other hand, have changes in government, the strength of democracy is also, in this context, a weakness that Russia will seek to undermine!

The results have been devastating for the UK in terms of splintering the EU, years of having our heads turned by BREXIT while the Russian Federation under Putin, caused chaos around the world.

The cross bench Intelligence Select Committee’s Russia Report needs an appropriate response from Government, not the gerrymandering it received at the time.

A full, Judge led, Public Inquiry is necessary to establish the depth, breadth and scale of the Russian interference into our political system, democracy, elections and referendums across the United Kingdom.

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Steve B's avatar
Steve B
2d

"Britain’s deterrence will only work when all credible threats to our democratic security are disrupted, exposed and investigated, and the culprits are prosecuted and sanctioned. That is the only way to put out the fires" - yes, that, exactly that. If there are no consequences, no downsides, then from the Kremlin perspective they would be foolish not to simply continue.

I have posted a link to this on Bluesky, and also a link to the article in The Nerve. Thank you once again, Sergei.

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