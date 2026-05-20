“We will stand on principle or we will not stand at all”

Margaret Thatcher

My last article looked at how voting for Farage could take Britain into a Trumpist era, with far-right populists rolling back basic rights and making it harder for voters to remove them from power. Today’s story is about our dishonesty and greed helping Russian and Chinese dictators capture aspiring democracies. And it is one closer to home: Europe. In the eyes of many, the world’s bastion of human rights. The picture is less clear when Brussels “goes shopping” in Africa.

EU strategic partnerships are supposed to combine bilateral economic and financial interests with values which support human rights, sustainability and the positive development of democratic societies (Ferreira-Pereira and Smith, 2021). Conditions based on human rights are featured in agreements and frameworks through which the EU conducts its diplomatic, political and economic relationship with African countries, including the Joint Africa-EU Strategy and the Global Gateway Initiative.

However, in practice, Europe has too often failed to place those values at the centre of its relationship with the African continent. The so-called “realists” in international policy, the pushers of Realpolitik, have been increasingly successful in persuading the EU to stop mixing “values and interests precariously” (Brender, 2024). As the result, more and more the EU tended to go for rich mineral deals in some of the worst autocratic regimes in Africa, enriching its rulers at the expense of the more democratic, but less resource rich countries.

But here is the interesting thing. The paradox is that instead of helping the EU to succeed economically, this Realpolitik-inspired de-facto ditching of human rights in its approach to Africa has led to Europe playing second fiddle in the face of an autocratic onslaught.

Riot police officers block a road in Maputo, Mozambique during demonstrations against election results on November 7, 2024. © 2024 ALFREDO ZUNIGA/AFP via Getty Images

Show me the money

Incredibly, Europe’s failure is nothing to do with how much money it is putting in. Despite some differences in financial and economic assessments, most seem to agree that the EU currently invests more in Africa than China and Russia combined. According to the European Commission, the EU is Africa’s largest economic partner by far, with €150 billion pledged under the Global Gateway Africa-Europe Investment Package for 2022 to 2027 (European Commission, 2022).

Russia’s economic engagement with the continent is modest in monetary terms. But because it is focused on security and military support for ruling autocracies, it can be crucial for those regimes retaining power.

China’s financial weight is much greater. President Xi Jinping has announced that China will provide $51 billion in financial support to Africa over three years (RFI, 2024). China still does not match the EU’s overall financial commitment, but it often appears to get a much higher return on its investment.

Europe is spending more, but African dictators prefer to work with their autocratic sponsors from Russia and China, while using EU strategic partnerships as a cash cow without any problem because Brussels’ conditions on human rights are not enforced.

Autocracies strengthen their grip

Despite a smaller share in the overall investment, the EU has been slowly squeezed out of Africa into relative irrelevance by autocracies. China’s influence focuses primarily on economic statecraft, technological assistance and ideological training, combined with its long-standing policy of non-interference in domestic governance.

By deploying infrastructure lending, concessional loans and surveillance technologies, China enables ruling parties in Africa to entrench themselves without implementing liberal reforms (Brautigam, 2020; Cheeseman and Klaas, 2021).

China’s Belt and Road Initiative is now the flagship of its African engagement. Since 2000, Chinese-African trade has surged from $10 billion to more than $250 billion by 2022, while cumulative Chinese investments in Africa surpass $150 billion. According to Murphy, China’s spending prioritises infrastructure, including ports, railways and power plants, with minimal conditionality. Debt-financed projects also embed long-term dependency (Murphy, 2022; Braveboy-Wagner, 2024).

In geopolitical terms, China’s return on investment is significant. It gains access to critical raw materials, including cobalt and lithium. It secures diplomatic support from African autocracies at the UN. It has also established a military base in Djibouti.

Russia lacks China’s financial power but compensates through security services, disinformation campaigns and resource deals. In Mali, Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group stepped in as French interests were forced out by the authorities. This followed Wagner’s success in the Central African Republic, where Russian private military companies filled the vacuum left after the withdrawal of French troops, providing military training and securing lucrative mining rights. All this has served to erode EU influence in Africa (Mohamedou, 2024).

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russian arms exports to Africa increased between 2015 and 2023, making Russia Africa’s largest arms supplier (SIPRI, 2024). Wagner Group operations in Mali, the Central African Republic and Sudan show how Russia can lend military power to autocracies in exchange for mineral rights and diplomatic alignment.

Politically, Russia’s emphasis on anti-colonial rhetoric positions it as a counterbalance to Western influence. In UN votes, African countries increasingly abstain or side with Russia, reflecting effective narrative warfare rather than massive spending (Puddington, 2021).

Investment does not lead to democratisation

For a long time, Western democracies relied on liberal economic interdependency theory, believing that by trading with and investing in autocracies they could improve the lives of local populations and thus prevent conflict. That belief is unfounded. Milner and Mukherjee’s research showed that the relationship works in one direction only. Democratisation can lead to greater trade and investment, but greater trade and investment do not necessarily lead to democratisation (Milner and Mukherjee, 2009).

The EU assumed that investment and economic liberalisation would gradually bring improvements in human and civil rights. But if investment does not produce democratisation, then funding authoritarian systems without enforceable human rights conditions does not soften them. It risks strengthening them.

By providing funding with unenforceable human rights-related conditions, the EU has in fact equipped oppression, offering authoritarian regimes the resources they need to tighten their grip on the continent and weakening the Union’s normative credibility. The Afrobarometer Flagship Report noted that by 2023, the number of African countries rated “free” or “partly free” had fallen to about 30, partly due to deterioration following recent coups in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Gabon and Sudan (Afrobarometer, 2024).

But Africans want more democracy, not less

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation reported that a large share of Africans live in countries with declining security and democratic rights. Research on Agenda 2063 has also found a growing desire from Africans for democracy, while autocracies continue to tighten the screws on civil liberties and human rights (Gebrihet and Eidsvik, 2024).

Civil rights have been shrinking since the early 2000s, accelerating in the 2010s (Smidt, 2018). Democratic supply has declined while demand has risen. Democratic backsliding is widespread (Gebrihet and Gebresilassie, 2025). Coups have again become a region-wide threat (Dragonfly Intelligence, 2023). Governance and rights indicators point to serious deterioration across much of the continent (Mo Ibrahim Foundation, 2024).

[1] Smidt H (2018) Shrinking Civic Space in Africa: When Governments Crack Down on Civil Society. GIGA Focus Africa. No 4. https://www.giga-hamburg.de/en/publications/giga-focus/shrinking-civic-space-africa-governments-crack-civil-society

[2] Gebrihet, HG, Eidsvik E (2024) African Democracy in the Context of Agenda 2063: Examining Progress and Challenges. Soc. Sci, 13, 429. https://doi.org/10.3390/socsci13080429

[3] Gebrihet, HG, Gebresilassie YH (2025) Tracing the path to democratic governance in South Africa and Ethiopia: a comparative policy analysis. Transforming Government: People, Process and Policy, Vol. 19 No. 1, pp. 203-223. https://doi.org/10.1108/TG-08-2024-0198

[4] We assess that the governments in Burkina Faso, Mali, Libya, Somalia and Sudan are currently the most vulnerable to extra-constitutional power transfers like coups, 23.09.2023. Dragonfly Intelligence https://dragonflyintelligence.com/news/africa-instability-risks-across-the-continent/

[5] Breakdown in global order causing progress to stall in Africa – report, 22.10.2024. The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2024/oct/23/global-rise-populism-causing-authoritarianism-africa-mo-ibrahim-governance-index

The EU seems to forget that no social contract, no trade relationship and no diplomatic relationship can survive without the support of the people. And it is clear that ordinary Africans do not want to live under oppression. This has left the EU stuck between its declared values and its practical behaviour. It lectures about democracy, but often funds regimes that do not respect it. It speaks about human rights, but fails to make them enforceable. It talks about strategic autonomy, while losing ground to states that have no intention of supporting democratic societies.

Embedding enforceable human rights and sustainability conditionality could differentiate the EU’s strategy and rebuild credibility. The EU could, for example, exclude regimes classified as “not free” by Freedom House, or markets with particularly high corruption according to Transparency International. It could redirect investment towards civil society, green industrialisation and concessional financing to support more legitimate partners.

Naturally, this would need to be done thoughtfully. Local regimes are likely to frame EU help for ordinary people as another example of neo-colonialism, as Braveboy-Wagner has explored (Braveboy-Wagner, 2024). Human rights-based approaches must, therefore, be offered as an opportunity to empower ordinary Africans, which is something that their dictators will never offer (ECDPM, 2024).

Without such change, the EU risks becoming geopolitically irrelevant in Africa, completely outmanoeuvred by autocracies, with European taxpayers effectively funding political forces hostile to European common values and a true democratic way of life.

Europe has the money, the market power and the strong values to compete, and win. What it lacks is the courage to put their money where their mouth is.

Endnotes

1. Applebaum, A. (2024) Autocracy Inc. Allen Lane, pp. 54-64.

2. Ferreira-Pereira, L. C. and Smith, M. (2021) The European Union’s Strategic Partnerships: Global Diplomacy in a Contested World. Palgrave Macmillan.

3. Brender, R. (2024) In Danger of Falling Short: The EU, the Global South and the Reform of Multilateralism. Egmont Papers 127.

4. European Commission (2022) Global Gateway Africa-Europe Investment Package.

5. RFI (2024) ‘China pledges to give Africa $51bn in fresh funding over next three years.’

6. Orion Policy Institute (2024) Russia’s Growing Military Footprint in Africa: Arms Deals and Defense Cooperation.

7. Brautigam, D. (2020) The Dragon’s Gift: The Real Story of China in Africa. Oxford University Press.

8. Cheeseman, N. and Klaas, B. (2021) How to Rig an Election. Yale University Press.

9. Ambachew Anjulo (2014) China’s Engagement in Africa and its Repercussions for EU’s Africa Policy. Howard University.

10. Murphy, D. C. (2022) China’s Rise in the Global South: The Middle East, Africa, and Beijing’s Alternative World Order. Stanford University Press.

11. Braveboy-Wagner, A. (2024) Diplomatic Strategies of Rising Nations in the Global South: Search for Leadership and Influence. Palgrave Macmillan.

12. Mohamedou, K. (2024) The Wagner Group, Russia’s Foreign Policy and Sub-Saharan Africa. Geneva Centre for Security Policy.

13. Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) (2024) Arms Transfers Database.

14. Puddington, A. (2021) Breaking Down Democracy: Goals, Strategies, and Methods of Modern Authoritarians. Freedom House.

15. Milner, H. and Mukherjee, B. (2009) ‘Democratisation and Economic Globalisation’, Annual Review of Political Science.

16. Human Rights Watch (2024) World Report 2024: Africa.

17. Afrobarometer (2024) African Insights 2024: Democracy at Risk, the People’s Perspective.

18. Gebrihet, H. G. and Eidsvik, E. (2024) ‘African Democracy in the Context of Agenda 2063: Examining Progress and Challenges’, Social Sciences, 13, 429.

19. Smidt, H. (2018) ‘Shrinking Civic Space in Africa: When Governments Crack Down on Civil Society’, GIGA Focus Africa, No. 4.

20. Gebrihet, H. G. and Gebresilassie, Y. H. (2025) ‘Tracing the path to democratic governance in South Africa and Ethiopia: a comparative policy analysis’, Transforming Government: People, Process and Policy, 19(1), pp. 203-223.

21. Dragonfly Intelligence (2023) ‘Africa instability risks across the continent.’

22. Mo Ibrahim Foundation / The Guardian (2024) ‘Breakdown in global order causing progress to stall in Africa.’