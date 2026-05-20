Russian Interference

Russian Interference

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Steve B
May 20

Excellent article, Sergei. Without recognising the problem, it fuels the paradox of Europe acting with positive intent, yet causing negative outcomes. It requires more intelligent consideration combined with innovative practical solutions and applications. I think you've laid out the issue very well, particularly with:

"Europe is spending more, but African dictators prefer to work with their autocratic sponsors from Russia and China, while using EU strategic partnerships as a cash cow without any problem because Brussels’ conditions on human rights are not enforced."

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