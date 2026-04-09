“This project will examine how capital from democratic countries can reinforce repression, state resilience and geopolitical aggression in regimes hostile to the West.”

Help me investigate how Western capital flowing into authoritarian regimes damages democratic security. And get a glance of the damage they caused to the security of the democratic countries where we live: https://gofund.me/4fddcf5f4

In a recent chart-topping and award winning podcast with Carole Cadwalladr and Peter Jukes, Sergei and the Westminster Spy Ring , I helped expose how Russia interfered in the British politics, corrupting our democratic systems.

Now I am asking for your help to fund my research onto another story largely hidden from public view: how greedy asset managers used our savings and pensions to equip oppressive regimes around the world, causing untold harm to democratic security.

Western democracies cannot defend themselves while their own money helps strengthen oppressive regimes.

My previous research exposed how European “sustainable” funds invested in Russia in the run-up to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. That work is now complete. Funds are now badly needed for the next stage, delving into how Western investments in authoritarian regimes undermine democratic security.

I am carrying out this research as a self-funded PhD. That means I need help to cover the real costs of independent work, such as access to specialist financial data, source materials, research expenses, travel where needed, and the time required to investigate and write properly. Without support, this work becomes far harder to sustain. With support, it can make a serious contribution to public understanding and policy debate.

If you believe democracies should stop financing the regimes that threaten them, please donate and share.