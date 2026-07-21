Foreign interference is no longer a remote or abstract threat to British democracy. Parliament is now considering new safeguards against foreign money in British politics through the Representation of the People Bill, following the independent Rycroft Review and the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy’s report on political finance and foreign influence. The proposed measures include stronger donor checks, tighter rules on company donations, a £100,000 annual cap on donations from overseas electors and a moratorium on cryptocurrency donations. Yet the central question remains wider than electoral law: how do hostile states exploit domestic corruption, private ambition and existing networks without overtly directing the people who serve their interests? Ultimately, Britian will not be able to built effective safeguards against foreign interference unless it admits that Moscow had employed political corruption with great success as part of its covert operation around Brexit.

Arron Banks, a major UKIP/Reform UK donor, Donald Trump and Nigel Farage. Tsukerman: “[Russia] succeeded in surrounding and infiltrating the Trump ecosystem with a variety of diplomats, business opportunities, intermediaries, and assorted dubious shady characters with bad reputations who nevertheless spoke well to the informality of the type of relationships Trump and his people have preferred.”

I discussed all that yesterday with Irina Tsukerman, an American human rights and national security lawyer, geopolitical analyst and strategic adviser. Tsukerman holds a BA in International and Intercultural Studies and Middle East Studies from Fordham University in the United States, and a JD from Fordham University School of Law, where she helped establish the National Security and Law Society and later served as its president. Admitted to the New York Bar, she now runs Scarab Rising, a media, communications and security strategy consultancy, and is on the team of The Washington Outsider Centre for Information Warfare. She has addressed the United Nations, congressional panels and international and academic conferences on security, foreign policy, information warfare and human rights.

A clip from our conversation: become a paid subscriber (from only £5 a month!) to read the whole of the analysis, and watch the rest of this interview.

We discussed a recent report written by Irina and her team at Washington Outsider, which examined the interconnected nature of Russian “oligarchs”, political corruption across the Democratic West and Moscow’s political interference that helped put Donald Trump in the White House. Her central argument is that hostile regimes do not always need to recruit or directly control political figures. They can exploit pre-existing business relationships, real-estate networks, personal vulnerabilities and corrupt intermediaries, turning politicians and their associates into useful assets whether or not they fully understand the machinery behind them.

Our conversation moved from Trump’s links to Russian business and influence networks to the Kremlin’s subordination of the oligarch class, the use of legitimate-looking commercial intermediaries, the parallels between Trumpism and Brexit, and the damage that institutional capture can do to the UK–US security relationship.

NB The transcript of the interview as it appears below has been edited for grammar, clarity and style.

The Washington Outsider produced a very interesting report linking corruption and foreign political interference. Could you give us some of its main conclusions?

The report focused specifically on the Trump administration and its links to what, for lack of a better term, I would call rogue actors from around the world, including, and especially, Russia.

Its findings point to a direct connection between attempts by foreign regimes to bring to power, and then support in power, actors who appear best placed to advance their interests inside another country, including the United States, and corruption. This includes the willingness of politicians and other public figures to pursue personal and business interests regardless of the cost to national security.

That connection has clearly had an impact. It does not necessarily mean that these individuals are known agents of foreign regimes. They may nevertheless function as assets, in the sense that they are useful to those regimes, even when they are not deliberately directed to say or do particular things in exchange for explicit offers.