With students at Nottingham University who organised my talk about Russian covert finance of Brexit campaigns.

“Ignorance is like a delicate exotic fruit; touch it and the bloom is gone”

Oscar Wilde, “The Importance of Being Earnest” (1895)

George Orwell and Oscar Wilde have both been on my mind this past week, as I thought about how the right-wing media and politicians invented a clash between the Security Service (MI5) and our new Prime Minister over the impact of Russian interference in the Brexit referendum. Both authors wrote about ignorant people being much easier to manipulate by those in power and there was certainly no shortage of commentators and right-wing politicians dancing to Kremlin’s tune.

Frankly, I was disgusted by the aggressive arrogance of the ignorant, led by those who refuse to be told. The online discussions was just like peasants screaming at each other at a Turkish bazaar. So-called experts raised their authoritative-sounding voices on mainstream television channels. And journalists, seemingly totally unaware of their main purpose—holding the powerful to account—nodded along to Brexit fanatics, political crooks hungry for power, and officials too embarrassed to admit how they failed the country.

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What had become clear from the comments of the Director General of MI5 last week, and how they were interpreted, is that, obsessed with not upsetting their political masters, our intelligence and security agencies did not treat Kremlin-linked money funding much of the two Leave campaigns as a national security threat. As I wrote last week, a well-respected former spy chief told me that if MI5 had dared to open an investigation into the Leave campaign, its Director General would have been fired.

But none of that emerged from the political cacophony in Parliament and the media. So, I did what I thought was the only thing I could do, as a natural step in my modest fight against the conspiracy of silence over Russia’s role. I visited five universities, talking to students and academics about the failure of successive UK governments to come clean about the extent of covert Russian political finance around Brexit. I am doing all I can, and some of you have been supportive, having become paid subscribers to this Substack.

At the moment, it is a particularly difficult period, as I am currently not paid anything for any of this work. So, I hope you don’t mind me asking you to consider, if you can and if you want me to succeed, making a contribution through my fundraiser or becoming a paid subscriber. As a paid subscriber, you will get full access to the video recordings and transcriptions of my exclusive interviews with the likes of Marina Litvinenko, Christopher Steele and, in a few days, Luke Harding of The Guardian.

What are We Dealing With, Exactly?

Russia’s hybrid warfare strategy views electoral interference as a precursor to broader geopolitical confrontation.1 2 Within its military strategy, political interference sits within the so-called Gerasimov Doctrine’s “concealed means of war”3. General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of Russian General Staff, and First Deputy Minister of Defence, wrote in 2013 that

“[t]he very ‘rules of war’ have changed. The role of nonmilitary means of achieving political and strategic goals has grown, and, in many cases, they have exceeded the power of force of weapons in their effectiveness. … All this is supplemented by military means of a concealed character.4 ”

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Valery Gerasimov during the annual meeting of the Defence Ministry board in Moscow on December 21, 2021. Sergei Guneyev/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images.

“Active measures” are Russian intelligence operations designed to exploit divisions, discredit opponents and influence public opinion in target countries.5 As the vast Soviet intelligence and security apparatus did not undergo any meaningful reform with the collapse of communism in 1991, the active measures approach survived and thrived within the Russian grand strategy, as it was gradually adopted for the digital age, with the internet and social media providing new platforms for influence operations.6

Today Russia can deploy the kind of money towards this type of covert activity that the Soviets could only have dreamed about, and that has included the resources of co-opted commercial interests and wealthy individuals living abroad. That has been a key success differentiator for Russia, which required little operational sophistication to ensure success.

How it all started under Putin

A couple of years before Gerasimov’s seminal article was written, Moscow began to work tentatively on what subsequently became large-scale covert political interference operations across Europe, the United States and their key allies in the rest of the Democratic West. The Russian military intelligence (GRU) appeared to be in charge of their three key elements: covert political funding,7 online disinformation targeted to voters and cyber-attacks to steal data that can be used to discredit specific political parties and candidates, undermine electoral IT infrastructure and to obtain personal data of voters.8

The Kremlin’s March Across the World

To form an objective view of the Russian operations in the UK, I believe it is essential to examine Moscow’s approach from the international perspective because it has been largely consistent, and in many cases extremely successful, across the world.

In Ukraine, in the run up to 2014, the combination of Russia’s covert political manipulation and information operations were successful in preparing the ground for its rapid annexation of Crimea. The operation in Donbas was costlier and more challenging for Moscow, but it still succeeded in fragmenting Ukraine.9

In the run up to the US presidential election in 2016, the Russian political interference operation combined political corruption, penetration of presidential campaigns, support of specific candidate(s), hacking, leaking, troll activity and targeted disinformation.

The Mueller Report concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 US election in a “sweeping and systematic fashion”, that the Trump campaign expected to benefit from the hacked-and-leaked material, and that key members of the Trump’s election campaign were in regular contact with representatives of the Russian government.10

Trump’s White House, allegedly the ultimate beneficiary of the Russian interference, has been denying that Moscow had ever had any material impact on the outcome of US elections.

However, the Hillary Clinton campaign is adamant that, according to their poll data, it was the Russian operation to disclose emails on 22 July 201611 which was the single decisive factor that moved the election in Trump’s favour.12

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A line from Mueller’s report is shown on the rear screen during the hearing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik).

In Spain around 2017, Russia did not create Catalan separatism, but the operation successfully amplified a constitutional crisis inside a major EU and NATO state. This was done through the “combination” of cyber, disinformation, propaganda and hostile actors. There was even a report obtained from one of the well-placed insiders in the separatist movement that the Kremlin offered military support.13

In the run up to the 2018 presidential election in Madagascar, Russian political technologists linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly backed several presidential candidates at once, effectively buying access across the field and securing post-election influence.14

Central African Republic (CAR), since about 2018 Russian political interference moved beyond disinformation. The Kremlin provided helped the regime protect itself from all challenges, including electoral.15

In Mali, particularly between 2019 and 2022, Russia helped intensify anti-French sentiment and delegitimise the existing democratic transition. France was pushed out and the ruling junta became dependent on Russian security support.16

In 2024 in Moldova, Russia unleashed a wide-ranging interference operation comprising disinformation, cyber activity and illegal political financing to affect the result of the EU Referendum in its favour. In the end, it has passed but by an extremely narrow margin: 749,719 to 739,155.17

Moscow’s efforts in Romania, in 2024, was a striking recent case of disruptive success. The country’s Constitutional Court annulled the presidential election after declassified intelligence indicated Russian voter manipulation, digital interference and undeclared financing. The pro-Russian candidate did not take power, but the operation succeeded in forcing a constitutional crisis.18

The same year, in was revealed that the European Parliament had become the target of the “Voice of Europe”, a Russian front media organisation used to pay MEPs for undermining support for Ukraine and to interfere in the election into European Parliament.19

Russian Crooks go to London

Historically, Britain has been subjected to foreign political interference going back to the Soviet times. However, I would argue that never before have these efforts been as well-resourced and well-coordinated, nor as effective, as in the last 15 years. That is due not only to new technologies, which allowed precise targeting of disinformation at specific audiences, but also the weaponisation of the vast resources from the proceeds from autocracies’ trade with the Democratic West.

The UK is a very attractive target for foreign political interference. It is a key member of NATO, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, a global media capital, and a major financial centre linked to a spiderweb of offshore jurisdictions through which money can be channelled anonymously. At the same time, Britain has an electoral system with several mutually reinforcing inbuilt vulnerabilities. In this system, a political party can govern without having secured more than 50% of the vote, and relatively modest sums can finance a large share of the legally permitted campaigns. This is especially true in pivotal marginal constituencies where a focused interference operation can measurably shift the overall national vote share.20

Proliferation of corruption in the UK over the past decade has also provided fertile ground for foreign political interference. After the City of London became the world’s largest laundromat of dirty Russian money at the hight of Londongrad in 2010s, corruption have spread and started to take hold of other areas of the British economy. According to Transparency International’s Corruption Index, the UK score fell from about 80 to 71, a 9‑point drop between 2018 to 2024, worse than any other G7 country.21

Siberian visit: Sebastian Taylor, Peter Munk, Nathaniel Rothschild, pictured centre with Oleg Deripaska, second right and Peter Mandelson, far right, during a visit to a Siberian hydro-electric plant.

Another factor that made Britian a soft touch for foreign political interference is that, until the National Security Act 2023, democratic security was not regarded as part of national security. For historic reasons, the Security Service has stayed away from “politics” by avoiding investigating the main political parties. This may explain why the government had been very slow to understand the role of UK-based wealthy Russian proxies co-opted by the Kremlin in its attempts to subvert our democracy in the years leading to the Brexit referendum.

The failure to detect and understand Russian political interference early, and see how it had gradually become an important part of the evolving landscape of threats to national security, may have also been due to an excessive reallocation of resources away from counterespionage. Since September 11, anti-terrorism has become the number 1 national security priority despite never being a systemic threat. By 2008, just over 3% of the Security Service’s budget was being spent to counter-espionage. The agencies’ persistent lack of enthusiasm for disrupting foreign political interference operations, and anti-terrorism remaining a kind of a familiar “comfort zone” for their activities, may indicate that the government continues to misjudge national security threats faced by this country.

Government In Denial vs Deterrence By Denial

It is against this backdrop that Russia was allowed to build espionage presence in the UK that exceeded Cold War levels. Representatives of Putin’s elite to invest their billions in the UK, buy mansions and land, newspapers and football clubs here, and pour millions, possibly tens of millions, into political parties, successive governments had continued to insist, up until as recently as December 2025, that “[t]here is no evidence that the outcome of any previous election or referendum was affected by any attempted foreign interference22”.

In 2011, when I helped the Conservative Party with fundraising, I was approached by a senior Russian diplomat who suggested that the Embassy may help because he knew Russian companies wishing to donate to my Party. I took the matter to the Security Service, who refused to take it up and eventually assured me that the Russian official was a “clean diplomat”. He eventually was expelled from his next foreign posting, in Estonia, for actively undermining the security of that country and Ukrainian sources confirmed that he was a Russian intelligence officer. More recently he was linked to the arson attack on the properties of Prime Minister Keir Starmer23.

When, Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee was finally allowed to publish its Russia Report in July 2020, I was advised to take my story to SO15 of the Metropolitan Police. After about a year of waiting, I was given a letter, dated many months before, in which the Police directed me to approach the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT)24. However, when I approached the IPT, it used the Police’s delay in passing me their letter as a pretext to refuse to consider my case, without the right of appeal25.

It seems to me that successive governments misunderstood the term “deterrence by denial”. It does not mean denying that foreign interference occurred, or denying that it was successful. Deterrence requires that threats are credibly identified, investigated, and confronted. In military and intelligence doctrine, effective deterrence is considered a core component of national defence26 27.

In the EU, the European Parliament’s INGE/ING2 investigations (2020 – 2024) examined Russian covert funding and proxy influence across member states, leading to sanctions and referrals within roughly two years. France’s National Assembly inquiry (Dec 2022 – Jun 2023) treated Russian political finance, including the 2014 loan to Rassemblement National, as a core risk to democracy. Canada’s independent rapporteur’s findings were published within a year in 2023, prompting a public inquiry in 2024. Italy, Germany, Romania and Moldova investigated Russian-linked funding and interference within a matter of months to two years.28

In contrast, the Rycroft Review into foreign financial political interference was not an investigation but a regulatory review and left many crucial questions unanswered.29

Nothing to Be Done?

A public/statutory inquiry into the Russian political interference over the past 15 years should be conducted without delay. It will inform the ongoing legislation to strengthen our electoral system, and will provide the level of transparency about national security threats that voters of any self-respecting democracy expect. This would be instrumental in ensuring the right level of deterrence by denial.

As for deterrence by punishment, the failure to prosecute any serious proxies of foreign regimes in our country leads me to suggest that sanctions could be weaponised against companies and individuals who fund political parties and campaigns on behalf of foreign powers. Intelligence and security agencies could be brought in, on the basis of the National Security Act 2023, to inform such decisions.

Boris Johnson with Evgeny Lebedev (now Lord Lebedev of Siberia), whose purchase of Evening Standard and The Independent newspapers was supported by Peter Mandelson.

Endnotes

1. Renz, B. Russia’s Military Revival. Cambridge: Polity Press, 2018.

2. Monaghan, A. Power in Modern Russia: Strategy and Mobilisation. Manchester: Manchester University Press, 2019.

3. Bartles C (2016) Getting Gerasimov Right, Military Review. Jan-Feb issue.

4. Gerasimov V (2013) The Value of Science Is in the Foresight. Moscow: Military-Industrial Kurier.

5. Andrew C, Mitrokhin, V (1999) The Mitrokhin Archive. Allen Lane.

6. Soldatov A, and Borogan I (2010) The New Nobility: The Restoration of Russia’s Security State and the Enduring Legacy of the KGB. PublicAffairs.

7. Steele C (2024). Interview in Sergei and the Westminster Spy Ring, Episode 8: “Follow the Money.” Podcast by Carole Cadwalladr, Peter Jukes and Sergei Cristo, produced by Byline Audio, 2024.

8. July 2026

9. Charap, S. et al. (2017) Lessons from Russia’s Operations in Crimea and Eastern Ukraine. Santa Monica, CA: RAND; Lange-Ionatamišvili, E. (2014) Analysis of Russia’s Information Campaign Against Ukraine. Riga: NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence.

10. Mueller, R.S. III (2019) Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, vol. I. Washington, DC: US Department of Justice, pp. 1–2, 5, 180.

11. The Hill (Oct 2017) Timeline: Campaign knew Russia had Clinton emails months before Trump ‘joke’

12. The Rest is Politics Leading (Aug 2024) Hillary Clinton: Trump, Putin and the Killing of Osama bin Laden

13. Milosevich-Juaristi, M. (2017) ‘The “Combination”: An Instrument in Russia’s Information War in Catalonia’, Real Instituto Elcano, 20 November; Rankin, J. (2017) ‘Catalan Independence: EU Experts Detect Rise in Pro-Kremlin False Claims’, The Guardian, 13 November.

14. Proekt (2019) ‘Master and Chef: Prigozhin and Madagascar’, Proekt, 14 March; The Moscow Times (2019) ‘Russian Operatives Offered Money to Multiple Madagascar Presidential Candidates – BBC’, 9 April.

15. Africa Center for Strategic Studies (2024) Tracking Russian Interference to Derail Democracy in Africa. Washington, DC: Africa Center for Strategic Studies; House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (2023) Guns for Gold: The Wagner Network Exposed. HC 167. London: House of Commons.

16. Siegle, J. (2021) ‘Russia’s Wagner Play Undermines the Transition in Mali’, Africa Center for Strategic Studies, 23 September; Katz, B., Jones, S.G., Doxsee, C. and Harrington, N. (2022) ‘Tracking the Arrival of Russia’s Wagner Group in Mali’, Center for Strategic and International Studies, 2 February.

17. OSCE/ODIHR (2025) Republic of Moldova: Presidential Election and Constitutional Referendum, 20 October and 3 November 2024: ODIHR Election Observation Mission Final Report. Warsaw: OSCE/ODIHR.

18. Ilie, L. (2024) ‘Romania Was Target of “Aggressive Hybrid Russian Attacks” During Elections, Security Council Says’, Reuters, 4 December; Venice Commission (2025) Urgent Report on the Cancellation of Election Results by Constitutional Courts. CDL-AD(2025)003. Strasbourg: Council of Europe.

19. European Parliament (2024) Resolution of 25 April 2024 on New Allegations of Russian Interference in the European Parliament, in the Upcoming EU Elections and the Impact on the Union. 2024/2696(RSP); Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic (2024) ‘EU Puts Voice of Europe and Two Other Entities on Sanctions List as a Result of Czech Proposal’, 27 May.

20. Pattie CJ, Johnston RJ, Fieldhouse EA. Winning the Local Vote: The Effectiveness of Constituency Campaign Spending in Great Britain, 1983–1992. American Political Science Review. 1995;89(4):969-983. doi:10.2307/2082521

21. Transparency International UK (2018) ‘UK gains one point in Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index’, https://archive.transparency.org.uk/uk-gains-one-point-transparency-international-corruption-perceptions-index; Transparency International (2019) Corruption Perceptions Index 2018, https://www.transparency.org/en/cpi/2018; Transparency International UK (2025) ‘UK remains at record low in Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for the second consecutive year’, https://www.transparency.org.uk/news/uk-remains-record-low-corruption-perceptions-index-cpi-second-consecutive-year.

22. House of Commons Debate 16 December 2025, vol 777, col 789, Steve Reed MP, ‘Electoral Resilience’, Hansard, UK Parliament, https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2025-12-16/debates/B0B12BC8-78E6-4461-96FD-81D5D8344DB2/ElectoralResilience

23. Sergei Cristo, ‘From interference in Brexit to arson attacks on Starmer – then as now, Russia is playing with us’, The Nerve, 19 June 2026, https://www.thenerve.news/p/sergei-cristo-brexit-arson-attacks-starmer-conservatives-labour-russia-report-inteference

24. Carole Cadwalladr, ‘MI5 refused to investigate “Russian spy’s” links to Tories, says whistleblower’, The Guardian, 21 January 2023, https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jan/21/mi5-refused-to-investigate-russian-spys-links-to-tories-says-whistleblower

25. Carole Cadwalladr, ‘The Westminster whistleblower: how my friend Sergei tried to expose the Kremlin plot against Britain’, The Guardian, 19 January 2025, https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2025/jan/19/the-westminster-whistleblower-how-my-friend-sergei-tried-to-expose-the-kremlin-plot-against-britain

26. Freedman, L. Deterrence. Cambridge: Polity Press, 2004.

27. ibicki, M. C. Cyberdeterrence and Cyberwar. Santa Monica, CA: RAND, 2009.

28. Cristo, S. (2025) ‘Why Is the Government Really Refusing to Investigate Russian Interference in Brexit?’, Byline Times, 19 December. https://bylinetimes.com/2025/12/19/russian-interference-brexit-investigate-inquiry-eu/

29. Cristo, S. and Kieran, M. (2026) Russian Interference in British Politics. London: Open Britain. https://framerusercontent.com/assets/Xl8RbfCvVCxiQ71iZjEgmiPUMU.pdf