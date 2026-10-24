Russian Interference

Russian Interference

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pete gee's avatar
pete gee
4d

You are a true believer.

5 universities, hundreds of thinking young people.

we must continue to believe the exponential knock on will truly benefit the future.

Fight on!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sergei Cristo
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sergei Cristo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture