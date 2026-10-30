There were smiles and a handshake at the end of our chat. I guess we were trying to keep each other’s spirits up.

Luke and I have known each other for a long time. He was the journalist who broke my story about the Russian “diplomat” Sergey Nalobin being behind Conservative Friends of Russia, back in 2012. It was probably the first of many revelations that followed since then about Russian political interference in the UK. Today, he is The Guardian’s correspondent in Kyiv and the Eastern front.

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We talked about Ukraine being threatened from all sides. It is bravely fighting the Russian monster attacking from the East, but there is also another danger lurking in many places in the West.

The political forces of the Far Right, supported by fat wallets and loud mouths spouting disinformation and lies in both the Kremlin and the White House, are itching to take over in France, Germany and Britain. I wanted to know what Luke thought would happen if the nightmare came true.

In fact, he has recently published a new book which talks about the part of the nightmare we have already witnessed. Betrayal: Trump, Putin and the New Age of Conquest examines how Donald Trump has brought an end to the relative peace in the Western world, secured by the Allies after their victory in the Second World War. Trump and his gang go wherever they can get bribed without being punished for it, and autocracies fit his bill perfectly. The freedom-loving, democratic Ukraine clearly stands in his way, in more ways than one.[1]

In our conversation, we talk about the effectiveness of Russian propaganda, the Kremlin’s campaign of sabotage and political interference across Europe, and the danger of Britain’s complacency about its own national security. His warning is stark: British politicians have yet to explain what this means to the public.

Luke Harding is an award-winning foreign correspondent with the Guardian. He has reported from Delhi, Berlin and Moscow and has also covered wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, Libya and Syria. Between 2007 and 2011 he was the Guardian’s Moscow bureau chief. The Kremlin expelled him from the country in the first case of its kind since the cold war and in summer 2022 put him on an official blacklist. He is the author of Mafia State and co-author of WikiLeaks: Inside Julian Assange’s War on Secrecy, The Liar: The Fall of Jonathan Aitken (nominated for the Orwell Prize) and The Snowden Files. Two of Harding’s books have been made into films; The Fifth Estate and Snowden.

Luke, you’ve just launched a brilliant new book, Betrayal, about Trump’s betrayal of Ukraine and freedom-loving peoples in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. We all know that the biggest objective at the moment is to help Ukraine win. But there are Far-Right populist forces at work in Europe that probably threaten Ukraine even more. What risk would their coming to power in France, Germany or the UK pose to Ukrainian freedom?