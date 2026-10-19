Sir Andrew Parker, Director General of the Security Service (2013-2020), standing in the corridor of MI5 headquarters at Thames House in London. He was in charge of Britain’s national security when Russian interference in our politics weaponised Londongrad’s dirty money.

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Last Monday, the Prime Minister caused outrage in British right-wing political and media circles by confirming that the Kremlin meddled in the 2016 EU Referendum. The next day, the Director General (DG) of the Security Service insisted that he strongly agreed with the PM but urged not to make Russian bots taller than they actually are.”

However, there was no mention at the MI5 briefing about covert political funding at all. Does that mean it is still not treated as a national security threat to our democratic security? So why is MI5 still so terrified of following foreign money into politics? A former intelligence chief told me that if, around the time of the Brexit referendum, MI5 had dared to open an investigation into the Leave Campaign, the Director General of MI5 would had been fired.

I discussed all the issues involved on this week’s Sunday Roast with Alex Kerr and Liz Webster:

The intel failure… that dare not speak its name

So, all in all, it was a good week for gaining a better understanding of Whitehall’s approach to foreign political interference. What was revealed by MI5, however, was not a very pretty sight.

The good news is that Andy Burnham does not, like his predecessors in Downing Street, wish to carry on with the pretence that Moscow did not meddle in the EU Referendum.

In his interview on Monday with The Rest is Politics, he became our first Prime Minister to officially confirm that fact. The last British prime minister to speak about Russian interference before him was Boris Johnson, who famously lied to the Foreign Affairs Committee on 1 November 2017 that he had seen “not a sausage” of it.

The bad news came the day after, on Tuesday. During his annual threat update, Sir Ken McCallum, the current Director General of MI5, first said all the right (and somewhat bleeding obvious) things, like “Russia remains aggressor number one” and that “the protection of democracy – its institutions, its representatives, its principles – has never felt more vital.” He even confirmed that “MI5 is devoting more resource to countering State Threats than during the Cold War.”

Turning to Russian political interference, McCallum then confirmed MI5 “did see a hack and leak thing inside the 2019 general election campaign”, adding about Russian disinformation that he was “a little bit anxious that we don’t play into our adversaries’ hands by making these trolls look 10ft tall.”

Hardly surprising, it did not take very long for the Conservatives’ Badenoch to bare her teeth and totally misrepresent McCallum’s words in the Commons: “This is the first time I have ever heard the head of MI5 slap down a Prime Minister for doing Russia’s dirty work for them.”

What was conspicuously absent was any mention of covert political finance. Not in Badenoch’s speech, obviously: after taking tens of millions in Russia-linked donations, the Conservatives continue to pretend that there is nothing to see there. But what is very worrying is why we have not heard anything on that from McCallum. The obvious answer is that the Security Service, despite the responsibilities imposed on it by the National Security Act 2023, still does not regard foreign political funding as a national security threat.

Britain put to shame

In contrast, MI5’s peer agencies across the democratic West do not shy away, like shrinking violets, from investigating covert foreign political funding. For the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), for instance, this activity comes under the illicit and corrupt financing category of its foreign interference and espionage remit. CSIS’ mandate is engaged when funds are provided at the direction of a foreign state with the goal of engaging in foreign interference activities in Canada.

Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) (2026) ‘Operations and analysis’, CSIS Public Report 2025, 1 May. Available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/security-intelligence-service/corporate/publications/csis-public-report-2025/operations-and-analysis.html .

Andrew Shearer, Director-General of Australia’s Office of National Intelligence, told a Senate committee:

“The responsibility for monitoring interference in our political system rests with ASIO [Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation], the Australian Federal Police and the Home Affairs department.”

There was a fairly recent case in Australia, when a wealthy individual with close connections to a foreign government and its intelligence services had financed an intermediary to identify suitable political candidates. The operation envisaged financial donations to candidates and favourable media coverage to cultivate their dependence on the foreign power. It was disrupted by the ASIO.

The Head of the ASIO recently explained to me in London that whilst disrupting foreign political interference may present trickly political issues, his organisation is apolitical, so it just gets round them.

Céline Berthon, Director-General of France’s DGSI, in her evidence to the National Assembly on 15 October 2025 confirmed that her agency was responsible for identifying and attempting to disrupt foreign interference in national and local elections. Tracfin investigates the financial dimension. The DGSI had also investigated financial support from foreign governments for organisations seeking political and institutional influence in France.

“Tracfin joue ainsi un rôle important s’agissant du volet financier des actions d’ingérence.” Tracfin thus plays an important role in investigating the financial dimension of interference operations.

Assemblée nationale (2025) ‘Audition de Mme Céline Berthon, directrice générale de la sécurité intérieure (DGSI)’, Commission d’enquête sur les liens existants entre les représentants de mouvements politiques et des organisations et réseaux soutenant l’action terroriste ou propageant l’idéologie islamiste, compte rendu n° 5, 15 octobre. Available at: https://www.assemblee-nationale.fr/dyn/opendata/CRCANR5L17S2026PO872098N005.html .

Thomas Haldenwang, President of Germany’s BfV in his testimony before the Bundestag’s Parliamentary Control Panel on 14 October 2024 had called for stronger powers to monitor financial flows, particularly amid suspicions of Russian funding of far-right political groups ahead of the European Parliament elections.

Who is Next at Five?

The main priority of MI5 has been, for may years since September 11, antiterrorism, and that is where its current DG spent most of his career. That is his main field of expertise, his confort zone. But the times have changed. As a result of that obsession with anti-terrorism, and the corrupting effect of Londongrad’s billions, Britain is now far behind almost everybody at tackling foreign interference and the resulting political corruption.

McCallum’s background is now actually of little importance, because I don’t think he will be leading MI5 for much longer. He has been in his post for about 6 years, which seems to be the average tenure of his predecessors.

I do hope that whoever succeeds him, takes their time to learn from colleagues in countries like Australia, Canada, Germany and France. It is important that his successor is not chosen just because he was Sir Ken’s deputy but because he possesses the experience and knowledge required for building effective deterrence against political interference and state sponsored activity.

The next DG needs to understand how our current problems stemmed from ignoring the poisonous fusion of the KGB mentality and the Mafia State. Today’s vulnerabilities of our democracy come from the failure to disrupt Moscow’s new approach at political interference, combining old espionage methods and channelling money into particular parties and politicians, and other decision makers.

Personal Disclosure

As some of you know from our award-winning podcast Sergei and the Westminster Spy Ring, I have some personal history in all this.

In 2011, when I helped the Conservative Party with fundraising, I was approached by a senior Russian diplomat who suggested that the Embassy may help because he knew Russian companies wishing to donate to my Party. I took the matter to the Security Service, who refused to take it up and eventually assured me that the Russian official was a “clean diplomat”. He eventually was expelled from his next foreign posting, in Estonia, for actively undermining the security of that country and Ukrainian sources confirmed that he was a Russian intelligence officer. More recently he was linked to the arson attack on the properties of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

When Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee was finally allowed to publish its Russia Report in July 2020, I was advised to take my story to SO15 of the Metropolitan Police. After about a year of waiting, I was given a letter, dated many months before, in which the Police directed me to approach the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT). However, when I approached the IPT, it used the Police’s delay in passing me their letter as a pretext to refuse to consider my case, without the right of appeal.

As I explained in my recent evidence to Parliament, successive governments evidently misunderstood the term “deterrence by denial”. It does not mean denying that foreign interference occurred, or denying that it was successful. Deterrence requires that threats are credibly identified, investigated, and confronted. In military and intelligence doctrine, effective deterrence is considered a core component of national defence.

Obsessed with their politics, successive governments refused to open up to the people about what really happened online and where much of the money for the two Leave campaigns had really come from. The problem was covered up, leading to a collapse in deterrence and growing public ignorance about how foreign political interference works. And this ignorance is now being increasingly exploited by the right-wing media and the nationalist politicians they support.