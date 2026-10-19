Russian Interference

Russian Interference

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Marie Butler's avatar
Marie Butler
Oct 19

Thank you for your dogged pursuit of this scandal - I hope people are listening!

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Paul T. Levin's avatar
Paul T. Levin
Oct 19Edited

The passage about deterrence by denial was 👌. And Britain’s naïveté has continued also vis-a-vis MAGA and US FIMI, as your friend Carole has noted recently, even though the good news is that there is now finally some pushback from the government:

https://www.thenerve.news/p/palantir-contracts-1-4bn-europe-peter-thiel-follow-the-money-israel-military-maven

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