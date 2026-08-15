It was my mentor and dear friend Oleg Gordievsky who taught me the importance of taking a stand. Without him, I don’t think I would have understood the significance of what I witnessed in 2010–2013, when the Russian government tried, and ultimately succeeded, in bankrolling the British Conservative Party.

When I woke up this morning, I realised that not only had I had a long dream about Oleg, but that, in my sleep, I had made a decision to write something particular about him. It took me a few minutes to realise why. We are now between two dates in August which shaped the life of my friend in ways he could never have imagined.

The author showing Oleg Gordievsky CMG and The Rt Hon Baroness Thatcher KG OM to their seats at the lunch at the Oxford and Cambridge Club in London on 18 October 2007. The occasion was to celebrate Oleg’s investiture as a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George by the late Queen, which had taken place earlier that day at Buckingham Palace, for his services to the security of the United Kingdom. A few weeks later, Lady Thatcher asked me to take a large, framed photograph to Oleg, on which she had inscribed her dedication: “To Oleg, a true British hero, from your friend Margaret.”

In early August 1961, towards the end of his studies at the Moscow Institute of Foreign Affairs (MGIMO), Oleg and four trainee diplomats were sent to East Berlin. At that point, he had already been selected by the KGB for a future career in foreign intelligence. When they arrived in the German capital, their hosts, Soviet diplomats, told them that they had come at a fraught moment. In the previous few days, citizens of the GDR had been fleeing westwards by the thousand, and that human stream of people desperate to escape the grip of the Soviet dictatorship was widening by the hour.

The Soviets took action in the only way they knew how. Oleg’s group was instructed to remain in the rather horrible, bedbug-ridden, KGB-dominated Soviet embassy accommodation in Karlshorst during the fateful night. The next morning, they woke up in a city in shock, “with soldiers on guard everywhere, people and vehicles rushing in all directions”. Oleg wrote in his book “Next Stop Execution”, “all along the line between the Soviet sector and the West barbed-wire barricades were going up: Berlin was being divided in half by the first version of the Wall”.

Oleg managed to walk around the centre of the city in the days that followed. He told me that he saw Soviet tanks hidden in the side streets in case the locals decided to cause trouble.

He never forgot it. Coming from an extremely loyal Soviet family, with his KGB veteran father and his elder brother working as a deep penetration “illegal” agent (and living in Leipzig at the time), Oleg had hardly been brought up to question the system. But even at that relatively tender age, when he was still green and ignorant of the ways of the world, something inside him rebelled at the sight of people being physically prevented from making a free choice about where to live.

His peers also spent the days “glued to television sets, watching with incredulity and horror the shots of people desperately clambering over barricades and jumping out of windows into canals in their effort to escape”. But it was only Oleg who had the strength of his difficult character, and the bravery, to take the necessary step and do something about it in the years to come.

Seven years later, in August 1968, he was serving at the Soviet Embassy in Copenhagen. When Moscow moved around 1,000 tanks and 75,000 troops towards the Czechoslovak border, Oleg and his KGB station chief and friend Mikhail Lyubimov apparently made a bet, while drinking vodka with their embassy colleagues, that the Kremlin would not actually dare to invade.

They lost that bet. On the night from 20 to 21 August, Soviet-led troops entered Czechoslovakia and crushed Alexander Dubček’s attempt to reform the communist system. Oleg later wrote that “it was that dreadful event, that awful day, which determined irrevocably the course of my own life. […] …this brutal attack on innocent people made me hate [the Communist system] with a burning, passionate hatred.”

For Oleg, this was finally too much. He recalled that “there was a great confusion of minds in Western Europe, and that the main threat was not from the relatively benign regimes (of the socialist states of the Warsaw Pact) against which young people were protesting, but from the tyrannical, military, secret-police power of the Kremlin, which, with its 400,000 troops in East Germany, was keeping the Baltic and East European countries suppressed beneath its iron fist”.

Soviet “diplomat” Oleg Gordievsky in Copenhagen.

“Never again will I support it”, he told himself, “On the contrary, from now on I must do everything I can to fight it”.

Knowing that the Danish authorities were listening to the embassy telephones, he called his wife and deliberately expressed his outrage at Moscow’s actions, correctly calculating that the call would be picked up and that the West might understand what he was trying to tell them.

Soviet troops and their Warsaw Pact allies invaded Czechoslovakia to bring an end to that country's brief period of political liberalization, called the Prague Spring. About 500,000 troops were involved in the invasion and occupation, during which 108 Czechoslovaks died and some 500 were wounded. The invasion ended the political and economic reforms led by Alexander Dubcek and reasserted dominant Soviet and Communist authority in Czechoslovakia. It also helped establish the Brezhnev Doctrine, which Moscow said allowed the U.S.S.R. to intervene in any country where a Communist government was under threat. (Photos from the Czech Press Agency archives).

There is something rather telling about the fact that two of the great demonstrations of Soviet power during the Cold War helped to produce one of the Soviet Union’s most damaging enemies. The Kremlin was trying to keep East Germans inside its empire in 1961 and Czechoslovakia firmly under its control in 1968, but its willingness to use walls, tanks and ultimately human lives to achieve this also persuaded some of the people brought up to serve that empire that they wanted nothing more to do with it.

Curiously enough, August proved to be a month of revelations not only for my old friend, but for me too. It was in the aftermath of the Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev in August 1991 that I saw that any positive developments in Russia are extremely fragile as long as illiterate, half-educated thugs remain in charge of the country. It was at that point that I realised that I would not live long enough to see Russia change in the way I wanted it to.

Tanks on Kalininsky Prospekt in August 1991 (Courtesy Photo, RFE/RL). A group of communist hard-liners attempted to overthrow Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and roll back democratic reforms. The plotters placed Gorbachev under house arrest at his holiday residence in Crimea.

It was also the failure of the 1991 coup, which dropped power into Boris Yeltsin’s lap, that gave the British Ambassador, Sir Rodric Braithwaite, an opportunity to call the new Chairman of the KGB, Vadim Bakatin, and ask him to let Oleg’s family, his wife and two daughters, to finally join him in England. By that point, the KGB had been holding his family hostage in Moscow for about six years, since his audacious escape from Russia under the noses of the KGB in 1985.

These anniversaries give me the right moment to bring something rather more personal into Russian Interference. I knew Oleg since mid 1990s. When I later started trying to understand and expose Russian interference in British politics, I was fortunate to have beside me somebody who had spent much of his professional life inside the organisation which had developed so many of the methods which dictatorships are now using to deceive the electorates in the West and take our hard-won freedoms from us. Did you notice how far right populists constantly talk about freedom but all they want is to ban things? That is not a coincidence, as I explained in my recent article “Vote Farage. Get Trump”, what unites the Soviet tyranny and modern far right populist is the disregard for the value of human life.

After Oleg passed away last year, I wrote a tribute to him for the Byline Supplement. I have decided to cross-post it here to honour the revelations of August for both my dear friend and me, and because a great deal of what I know about the subject, and probably some of the instinct which tells me when something does not quite add up, came from him.

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Oleg Gordievsky receives the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and Saint George from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for services to UK security, 18 October 2007. Photo: Martin Keene/PA Images/Alamy