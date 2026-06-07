Julie Walters as Christine Painter in the final courtroom scene of Personal Services (1987), directed by Terry Jones and photographed by Roger Deakins. Image: ITV/Shutterstock, GTV Archive. Editorial use only.

It was a case of life imitating art. The camera slowly zooms out to take in the court officers sitting with the judge, and we suddenly see that the Accused in front of them, a brothel-keeper Madam, starts to smile when she realises that they are all her regular customers.

It has been almost a year since seven judges of the European Court of Human Rights – the UK, Netherlands, Malta, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, all chaired by Georgia – decided that the UK, in fact, did conduct “two thorough and independent investigations” into the Russian political interference. They then used this grotesque assumption to rule that, for that very reason, the UK government did not violate our right to free elections under Article 3 of Protocol No. 1 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Plot

This was the case brought by the former British MPs Ben Bradshaw of Labour, Caroline Lucas of the Greens and Alyn Smith of the SNP. It argued that by denying the country a proper investigation – which would have allowed Parliament to take informed and adequate measures to protect sovereign democracy from foreign manipulation – the UK Government breached our fundamental democratic right of electoral transparency.

The court quite happily swallowed this “material error of fact”, or what I would call a bare-faced lie. In fact, as we all know, the UK government has consistently refused to launch a proper investigation into the Russian political interference, let alone two of them.

One of the two reports mentioned by the Judges, the 2020 Russia Report by the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) explicitly recommended further investigation – stating that the ISC lacked the powers to conduct one. The other, the 2019 Disinformation and Fake News report by the House of Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee did not address political finance.

Remember Boris Johnson, in his capacity as Foreign Secretary then, shouting at Chris Bryant in a parliamentary committee back in November 2017 that he has not seen “a sausage” of Russian meddling, nothing, “nyet”? Ever since then that highly questionnable assumption has been used as an excuse to avoid attributing blame for the Brexit shenanigans.

Evgeny Lebedev, the owner of two UK national newspapers (and the son of a Kremlin linked oligarch and former KGB officer Alexander Lebedev) with his close friend Boris Johnson during his time as London mayor. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images.)

In the British comedy classic Personal Services (1987) directed by Terry Jones, written by David Leland, the British “national treasure” Julie Walters played Christine Painter, a fictionalised version of Cynthia Payne, the Streatham brothel-keeper known as “Madam Cyn”. She was a former waitress who became a “Luncheon Voucher Madame”. In the final courtroom scene of the movie, Christine realises that the judge is one of her clients, then imagines the courtroom filled with her clients. In real life, Payne’s real clients were said to have included barristers, ex-police officers, politicians and other respectable figures. Whilst the film ended at that moment, before the judgement was announced, the real Cynthia Payne was later acquitted on a separate round of charges.

The Cast

The seven-judge chamber was not randomly selected. Judge Lado Chanturia of Georgia, President of the Court’s Fourth Section, appointed himself as presiding judge (as permitted under Court rules), and then used his prerogative to pick judges representing the Netherlands, Malta, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Denmark. The judges of the main EU powers, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy clearly did not want to touch the case with a bargepole. The UK was represented by its national judge, Tim Eicke.

While there is no evidence of direct undue influence in Chanturia’s jurisprudence, his prior roles as a Georgian Government minister and Ambassador place him squarely within the political elite. His leadership of the chamber for a politically charged, high-impact case only reinforces the impression of geopolitical tilt.

This matters because six of the seven judges came from countries where Russian interference has been particularly successful:

Georgia (Chanturia): Now governed by the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party, which has implemented “foreign agents” laws, cracked down on opposition and suspended EU accession talks.

Malta (Schembri Orland): Exposed for selling EU citizenship to hundreds of Russians under its ‘golden passport’ scheme, and serving as a gateway for Kremlin-linked money.

Austria (Jakab): A country that has long hosted pro-Russian political parties and maintained deep energy dependence on Gazprom.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Vehabović): Still vulnerable through the Republika Srpska led by a Russian-aligned government.

The Netherlands (Schukking): While institutionally democratic, the country has seen the rise of far-right populist Geert Wilders, sympathetic to Putin and instrumental in bringing down the Dutch Government in June 2025.

Only Denmark, represented by Judge Anne-Louise Bormann, has so far successfully resisted Kremlin interference. It is arguably Western Europe’s strongest proportional contributor to Ukraine’s armed forces. The rest of the panel’s nations are either strategically penetrated by Moscow or undergoing political shifts favourable to Russian narratives.

And then there was the seventh judge – representing the UK. Russian interference in British politics has arguably been most successful in securing the Brexit vote within a deeply divided and vulnerable society.

Why?

Well, the absence of the French, German, Italian and Spanish judges provides a clue to the main reason. The UK threatens to leave the ECHR and a judgement on a highly politicised topic such as Brexit would have fuelled that.

There is also a possible second reason, which is more to do with European transparency, or the lack of it as far as political corruption is involved. The Court itself designated this claim as one of its “impact cases”, which can lead to “a change or clarification of international or domestic legislation or practice” across the 46 Council of Europe member states.

Had the Court ruled that the UK failed in its positive obligation to investigate foreign interference, it would have established a legal precedent. Pro-democracy groups, for example, could then have taken legal action against their own national governments to force investigations into Russian interference in those countries.

There is always a chance that such investigations could publicly expose the precise mechanisms of Russian covert disinformation and political funding operations across Europe – their effectiveness, and the roles played by politicians, bloggers, commentators, academics, journalists, international businessmen and others in enabling them.

Such exposure would have had tangible ripple effects across the Continent. European states, from France to Slovakia, would have been forced to scrutinise their own failures. Intelligence and security agencies could have come under increased pressure to release files on Russian meddling, including potentially embarrassing details about the behaviour of political and business elites. Some governments might even have had to face situations similar to Romania, where the Supreme Court ordered a re-run of elections in 2024 following blatant Russian interference.

In countries where Kremlin-linked elites still operate freely, it could have pushed governments towards meaningful transparency and exposed corruption – or even treason – at the highest levels of political and corporate life.

Instead, without much probing, the judges accepted the UK Government’s claim that its actions – including two parliamentary reports and subsequent legislation – constituted a sufficient response. But the judgment conceals a deeper institutional failure, with the composition of the chamber raising serious questions of geopolitical impartiality.

Curtain

So, the Strasbourg ruling was not an isolated absurdity. It was one more act in this play that has brought us to the Representation of the People Bill, now back before the House of Commons over the next few weeks. If we want this farce to end before it turns into a tragedy, we must ask our MPs to table an amendment requiring a statutory inquiry into Russian interference in British politics, including Brexit.