Russian Interference

Russian Interference

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Steve B's avatar
Steve B
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Beautifully laid out, and for me crucially informative content. I did not know this: "This matters because six of the seven judges came from countries where Russian interference has been notably successful" - so that's a thank you from me. As always, I will share this on the only social media I am on - Bluesky.

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