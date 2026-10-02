Russian Interference

Russian Interference

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Kitt
Oct 2

Russia's successfully interfered with moldova's election however the government of Moldova was able to stop the interference from changing the election

they were also bombed by Russia

do not doubt that Putin has already commenced their interference in our elections you must be vigilant and vote vote in numbers too large to rig

vote.org

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