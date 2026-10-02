MI5 Director General Sir Ken McCallum delivers his annual threat update, 16 October 2025.

In his annual speech last year (we have not had one this year yet, but I bet it will be even stronger), MI5 Director General Sir Ken McCallum said that Russian sabotage, arson and intimidation had become a routine part of a major threat facing Britain and its European allies. But aren’t we missing a trick here?

Compared to sabotage, Moscow is currently spending far more time and resources helping friendly Far-Right parties into government: in Paris next spring, in Germany in 2029, and in the UK probably also in two years’ time — unless the right-wing media tricks Andy Burnham into an early election. Russia is deploying covert warfare through political finance, disinformation, cyber operations and blackmail. And I see little evidence that MI5 is focusing on political interference nearly as much as their colleagues in German, Canadian or Australian intelligence and national security agencies.

According to Russian military strategy, диверсионные действия serve two purposes: inflicting direct damage and «отвлечению сил и средств противника с других направлений» — drawing the enemy’s forces and resources away from other high value targets. Protecting sabotaged targets forces the adversary to commit «дополнительные силы» (additional resources) to their defence. In that sense, sabotage can be understood as forcing the opponent to re-prioritise their resources away from the areas which Russia really wants to attack.

Real Priorities for Russia? Follow the Money!

Indeed, Russian sabotage is already imposing a disproportionate burden on security resources in the UK, and even more so across Europe. In one of the more well-known British examples, after about 60 firefighters put out the Leyton warehouse arson two years ago, a major Counter Terrorism Command investigation followed. It involved going though tens of thousands of digital files, messages, documents and intelligence in Russian and resulted in a lengthy Old Bailey trial. UK Counter Terrorism Policing says more than 20% of its casework now concerns state threats. In Eastern Europe, for countries like Estonia, Lithuania or Poland, preventing Russian non-military attacks has become daily work for its security services.

For the Russian state, however, the time/cost equation is almost the reverse. Sabotage accounts for only a small share of the resources it spends on hybrid war against Western democracies. Proxy recruits are often paid only hundreds or a few thousand euros per task, sometimes under €10,000 even for a serious act of sabotage. By contrast, covert political interference operations can cost millions and span years, sometimes decades. According to the US Department of Justice, the Kremlin’s RT spent nearly $10m on just one US influence operation.

An informed open-source estimate puts Russia’s core GRU cyber capability at roughly $30m–$100m a year, based on the likely staffing and operating costs of permanent units such as 26165 and 74455, which maintain dedicated operations, malware-development and infrastructure teams, as documented by the UK government.

That is to say that an act of sabotage can cost Moscow perhaps 100–1,000 times less than a major disinformation or cyber operation, while forcing Western states to spend huge resources and time to respond through police, intelligence, fire service, investigations and prosecutions. All the while leaving the vulnerabilities of our outdated political system exposed to interference as Britain approaches elections.

Whitehall keeps getting things wrong

Ever since the failure to stop the Russian shenanigans around Brexit, the government continued to fail on four key fronts. The government still can’t deter foreign political interference effectively because it continues to fail in its judgement of threats, in setting the right national security priorities, in investigating and disrupting things like covert political finance effectively, and in getting effective laws in place at the right time. Recently I edited a report which examined these failures in detail, and several of its key findings are worth setting out here.

Britain’s first failure was one of judgement

The warning signs about the nature of Putin’s regime were there long before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Yet British governments continued to pursue political and commercial engagement with Moscow with eyes wide shut. Looking back, Marina Litvinenko recalled “a timeline of warnings that Britain chose to ignore”.

Whitehall’s desire to protect its rapprochement with the Russian regime from uncomfortable truths certainly did not help her quest for justice. It took almost 10 years for the British justice system finally to acknowledge that the Kremlin was behind her husband’s murder in 2006. But even then, the official response to the report of the public inquiry into the death of Alexander Litvinenko was so weak that it did little to strengthen our deterrence.

Intelligence and national security agencies also failed

It was the failure to detect, prioritise, understand and disrupt the threat. By 2015, as Dominic Grieve reflected in the report, Britain’s relevant capabilities were focused almost entirely on counter-terrorism and the Middle East, while Russia had already become a growing threat. After the EU referendum, the ISC asked our intelligence and security agencies whether Russia had interfered around Brexit, as US intelligence had established it did in the 2016 presidential election.

It became clear that, in Britain, no retrospective intelligence assessment had been carried out. In Grieve’s view, however, this was not only a failure of intelligence priorities but a political decision: “the Government did not want […] to go there”.

Historically wary of becoming involved in domestic politics, the agencies were only too happy to oblige. Evidently, for some in government there was an incentive to look away, but the state’s powerful capabilities were also not properly aligned to confront these threats.

Dr Celia Parker-Vincent (King’s College London) pointed out that parliamentary intelligence oversight remains largely “post hoc”. Retrospective oversight leaves Parliament unable to assess, as events unfold, whether intelligence priorities remain aligned with emerging threats. Unlike Australia, Britain has no regular system-wide intelligence reviews to make sure that agencies remain focused on the right priorities and are prepared for future challenges. Institutionalised executive overreach into the ISC’s work further weakens parliamentary scrutiny of intelligence and national security.

UK’s Russian Lesson, published by The Citizens and Democratys , was launched at the House of Commons on 8 September, the week before the Lords second reading of the Representation of the People Bill, which took place on Monday 14 September..

This institutional blindness was exacerbated by Britain’s permissive environment for the weaponisation of Russian capital against our democracy. This was known as “Londongrad”, a network of UK-based wealthy Russians and their representatives and enablers, who were exploited by the Kremlin to build influence and interfere in British politics.

Christopher Steele, former British intelligence officer and diplomat, believed that many in government “preferred to turn a blind eye” to where the Londongrad money came from as long as it continued to pay for the scores of top lawyers, accountants, PR advisers, offshore structures and politicians and their parties. That meant that, compared to the Cold War, Moscow’s political interference operations no longer had to rely predominantly on their secret agents in Westminster.

Dr Jack Watling (RUSI) explained that the modern Russian approach depended on identifying the person or institution it wants to affect and then looking for “channels of realisation” through which information, pressure or political ideas can reach it. Alongside more traditional intelligence methods, Moscow was making increasing use of journalists, researchers, donors or politicians acting on their own convictions. To understand how it worked, Watling wrote, one had to map out “what is Russia trying to influence our society to believe, and which channels is it using to do so?”

Brexit exposed how poorly equipped Britain was to address those questions. Digital tools were transforming political campaigning really fast, leaving law, regulators, and law enforcement far behind.

Investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr described the online referendum campaign as a “complete Wild West”, in which targeted political messaging, much of it disinformation and manipulation, was paid for and delivered to voters without people realising what exactly just happened.

Subsequent official enquiries about instances of foreign political funding of Brexit campaigns ran into impenetrable offshore jurisdictions, weak investigatory powers and risks of litigation. To this day, she argued, much of what happened online disappeared into a “black hole”. However, the conviction of the former leader of Reform UK in Wales Nathan Gill for taking Russian-linked bribes, and recent media investigations of how his party is being financed, make it impossible to dismiss foreign political interference as merely speculative or historical.

When examined together, different elements of the same interference operation can, on occasion, reveal the magnitude of what actually had taken place. Matthew Pearce, an IT consultant and investigator, warned against treating each website, think tank, commentator, company or political relationship as an isolated case. Hostile states readily exploit media networks, commercial incentives, offshore finance and ideological movements, often with a participant not realising where the scheme originated from. Effective deterrence can only be built on our understanding of “how the pieces connect, who finances the infrastructure and which interests benefit from the resulting division”.

Failure to investigate

Prof Rory Cormac, an intelligence historian from Nottingham University, admitted that a statutory inquiry into the matter can itself become politicised, and exaggeration of Russia’s successes can serve to undermine confidence in elections. However, his advice was that an inquiry is needed to “get our own house in order”. Learning from history, however recent, would help make Britain’s institutions more transparent and robust, in turn leaving less opportunity for an adversary to exploit their weaknesses. Secrecy is not a reason for refusing to establish the facts either.

Prof Rory Cormac speaking at the expert witness hearings for the Report, which were held on 7 July 2026.

Simon McKay, a barrister who took part on many prominent public inquiries, made clear that a statutory inquiry involving classified intelligence would inevitably conduct important parts of its work “behind closed doors”. However, inquiries have well-established ways of dealing with difficult evidence. Their purpose, as McKay notes, is not merely to attribute blame but to learn lessons and “prevent recurrence”. Finally, the fourth failure was one of regulation and enforcement.

The legislative reform now under way is therefore welcome but it is far from being what is actually required. The Representation of the People Bill will tighten political-finance rules, but foreign interference does not stop at the boundary of regulated donations.

Andy Pryce, former British diplomat, described a much wider “integrated interference ecosystem” in which covert political finance, lobbying, PR, think tanks, media, cyber operations and online disinformation can be combined to mutually reinforce a common political objective. Whitehall often does not see those activities as part of the same operation, dividing its elements between departments, regulators and legal regimes. As Pryce puts it, Britain is “strengthening the lock on the front door” while leaving “the windows open, the back door open and the patio doors open”. In the meantime, even the old rules are not enforced properly.

Dr Susan Hawley, a prominent anti-corruption activist, explained how permissible British donors were used as proxies by foreign actors trying to interfere in our politics, why companies can obscure the provenance of political money and why banks, lawyers and accountants need to recognise the warning signs of foreign political finance. She also agreed that, to deter foreign political donors and their proxies, Britain needs “a sanctions regime built around democratic resilience”. This would enable the state to act in case of legislative loopholes or when law enforcement fails again.

As for other solutions, Edward Lucas believed that “[t]here is plenty to see, and if we looked properly there would be even more.” Refusing to acknowledge a threat all these years did nothing to help legislators to come up with effective solutions. Moreover, this conspiracy of silence damaged public trust, discouraged those charged with keeping our country safe and made hostile states “think they can get away with it”.