My research into “sustainable” funds equipping Putin has been published. Here is the press release published by the University of Buckingham yesterday. Funds are now badly needed for the next stage, delving into how Western investments in authoritarian regimes undermine democratic security. If you can contribute anything towards this important work, it will be more valuable that I can say: (link to the crowdfunder)

New research[1] from the University of Buckingham has found that hundreds of European funds[2] marketed as “sustainable” invested in Russia in the months before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, exposing a glaring weakness in Europe’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework. Much of that money represented pensions, savings and investments of ordinary people who believed that their money was put towards good causes, whether to help the environment, social projects or improve governance and help fight corruption.

The study by Sergei Cristo, entitled “When Green Turns Red: Security Implications of “Sustainable” Investments in Russia” argues that, instead, the EU’s sustainable-finance disclosure rules (SFDR[3]) allowed fund providers to disregard serious geopolitical concerns and allowed portfolios labelled as responsible to invest in an oppressive regime just before it attacked Ukraine. In the meantime, the European commission shelved the much-needed SFDR reforms, expected last year, until at least 2027, meaning that sustainable funds continue to support dictatorships around the world.

The research identified 391 European sustainable funds, available to both EU and UK investors, that held Russian assets in the six months to the end of February 2022. Within Morningstar’s wider universe, this meant 5.5% of Article 8 funds and about 9% of Article 9 funds had exposure to Putin’s Russia. Aggregate exposure peaked at roughly €5 billion at the end of 2021, before falling sharply once Russia attacked Ukraine.

However, the study found that European “sustainable” funds did not retreat when the warning signs were already obvious. On the contrary, some increased their Russian holdings in December 2021, as governments publicly warned of an imminent invasion. One fixed-income fund almost doubled its position in Russian sovereign debt that month and still held more than 10% at the end of January 2022. In other words, the market seems to have treated looming war as a valuation opportunity rather than a sustainability alarm.

The paper examined 34 Russian issuers held by the most exposed funds. Twenty-three were later sanctioned. They included firms and institutions closely tied to the Russian war economy and apparatus of repression. Among them were VTB Bank, accused by US authorities of funding covert political interference operations; Yandex, which became part of the Kremlin’s propaganda and censorship machinery; Alrosa, linked to direct support for the Russian navy; and NLMK, an important steelmaker for Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Sergei Cristo, author of the paper and PhD researcher at the University of Buckingham, said:

“This research shows that SFDR not only has provided a meaningless marketing label, but has given the concept of sustainability a bad name. In the clear-cut Russian case we examined, fund providers were largely driven by the reckless desire to make a quick killing with their investments, totally disregarding long-term implications for the security of our democracies. Funds sold to ordinary savers as responsible investments were, in too many cases, helping to finance corruption, oppression and war.”

He added:

“The lessons are straightforward. Investment flows into authoritarian regimes are not neutral. International investment does not always lead to peace. When regulators and fund providers don’t practice what they preach on sustainability, the disregard for human rights and democratic security helps autocracies to succeed. Incredibly, the European Commission is in no rush to fix the rules.”

Professor Julian Richards, Director of the University of Buckingham Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies, said:

“This is an important and original contribution at the intersection of security studies, political economy and sustainable finance. It shows that the language of responsibility can mask serious strategic exposure when regulation is vague and enforcement weak.”

He added:

“The wider significance is clear. Democratic states need to think harder about how financial interdependence[4] can be exploited by hostile regimes. A sustainability framework that ignores that reality is not merely inadequate. It is dangerous.”

The study concluded that SFDR has functioned more as a disclosure framework than an enforceable sustainability mechanism for investors. Funds marketed as “light green” (SFDR Article 8) and “dark green” (SFDR Article 9) seemed to have no obstacles from investing in Russian sovereign debt, as well as equity and fixed income investments in companies enabling the Russian machine of institutionalised corruption, oppression and military aggression. The paper argues that, without hard legal safeguards on human rights, corruption and authoritarian state capture, sustainable finance can end up financing precisely the harms it claims to avoid.

-ENDS-

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NOTES TO EDITORS

The paper is titled When Green Turns Red: Security Implications of “Sustainable” Investments in Russia and is published in the University of Buckingham Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies’ Global Security & Intelligence Notes series[5].

Sergei Cristo’s research aimed to establish how European sustainable funds (SFDR Articles 8 and 9) contributed to the Kremlin’s capacity to undermine the security of the Democratic West by investing in Russia in the run-up to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The work identified 391 European sustainable funds (also available to UK investors) which invested in Russia, in a wider Morningstar universe of 5,862 SFDR Article 8 (“light green”) funds and 797 Article 9 (“dark green”) funds. In the six months to end-February 2022, 5.5% of Article 8 funds and about 9% of Article 9 funds invested in the oppressive regime of Putin’s Russia.

Aggregate exposure peaked at roughly €5bn at the end of 2021, then dropped sharply by the end of February 2022 when Russia attacked Ukraine. This sharp fall showed that these so-called “sustainable” funds ignored key sustainability principles by failing to raise geopolitical and ethical red flags during months when world governments “openly and vocally expressed their concerns” about a looming invasion. For example, after President Biden’s warning during his call to Vladimir Putin in early December 2021, sustainable funds actually increased their investments in the Russian regime that month.

Fund managers appeared “drawn to falling valuations rather than responding to rising geopolitical and long-term sustainability concerns.” One SFDR fixed income fund almost doubled its Russian sovereign-debt position in December 2021 from 6.77% to 10.31%, and still held 10.92% at end-January 2022.

These “sustainable” funds invested in 34 Russian entities, 23 of which were sanctioned after the invasion. The Russian issuers examined here were not neutral corporate actors but direct enablers of Moscow’s war economy and internal repression:

Steelmaker NLMK supplied materials for missile systems, tanks and even nuclear weapons development.

Alrosa financed and patronised the Russian Navy, linking its revenues from diamond exports directly to military capacity.

VTB Bank arranged deals with diplomatic strings attached, facilitating Russian arms sales abroad, and was accused by the US authorities of funding covert political interference operations by GRU (Russian military intelligence) around elections.

The ICT platform Yandex became a tool of censorship and disinformation, suppressing coverage of atrocities such as Bucha.

PIK Group, backed by politically connected oligarchs, provided organisational assistance to the Ministry of Defence in recruiting contract soldiers for hostilities in Ukraine.

Other core entities supported and financed the Kremlin’s aggressive geopolitical ambitions. For example, Gazprom and Novatek underpinned state revenues, while using coercive diplomacy through energy and corruption, while PhosAgro channelled wealth to Kremlin-linked elites.

Each case demonstrated that these were not incidental holdings, but companies with an established record of sustaining Russia’s aggression and repression long before February 2022.

The SFDR, as applied, allowed portfolios marketed as “sustainable” to hold Russian sovereign debt and the equities of firms integral to state repression and war. This reveals the extent to which the EU’s sustainable finance regime, absent enforceable human-rights filters, can be captured by the very negative factors it purports to mitigate. The findings underscore the need for reform, in particular for hard legal safeguards that prevent the re-labelling of war-enabling exposures as “sustainable”, and for a reconceptualisation of interdependence that treats asymmetric capital flows not as neutral, but as a security risk."

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[1] Sergei Cristo, When Green Turns Red: Security Implications of “Sustainable” Investments in Russia, BUCSIS Security and Intelligence Analysis, no. 12 (Buckingham: University of Buckingham, February 2026), https://www.buckingham.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/GSIN-_12FF.pdf

[2] Almost of these funds are available to UK investors.

[3] The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) is a European regulation that mandates ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) disclosure obligations for asset managers and financial market participants.

[4] Scholars concluded that economic interdependence can lead both to war and peace, often depending on whether it is symmetric or asymmetric.

[5] Sergei Cristo, When Green Turns Red: Security Implications of “Sustainable” Investments in Russia, BUCSIS Security and Intelligence Analysis, no. 12 (Buckingham: University of Buckingham, February 2026), https://www.buckingham.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/GSIN-_12FF.pdf