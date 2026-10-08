Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage speaks at Chelmsford City Racecourse on 8 May 2026 after local election victories for his party. Picture: Will Colebourne/Shutterstock.

With Andy Burnham launching the new National Centre for Information Defence and Nigel Farage opening a new major Reform UK political propaganda operation, financed by the millions his party receives from abroad, it seems high time to make the following interview available to all subscribers.

As Press Gazette points out, “Youtube and Tiktok are probably the most powerful media vehicles yet invented by man, soaking up vast amounts of audience attention – especially among the very young – fuelled by deliberately addictive algorithms. Unlike TV and (nearly all) national newspaper titles, online video is completely unregulated.”

Were Kremlin’s shenanigans around Brexit yet another adverse event that our spooks completely missed?

An exclusive with former long-serving British diplomat Andy Pryce on the Kremlin’s “weaponisation of everything”, and why our democracy remains dangerously exposed.

Andy Pryce is a former long-serving British diplomat and now a Senior Non-Resident Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). On 7 July, he was one of the 12 expert witnesses who gave evidence at the parliamentary hearings I organised on Russian political interference and what it means for our electoral system and national security. He also caused quite a stir with a provocative CEPA article entitled “I Can Buy a British Election for $25m: Here’s How”, setting out how cheaply a hostile state could exploit the vulnerabilities of British democracy.

Reflecting yesterday on our conversation, I came across another interview online, with John Kiriakou, a former CIA officer who served between 1990 and 2004. Kiriakou made a striking, and deliberately sweeping, observation:

The CIA had missed virtually every major global development since its creation in 1947. His list ran from the building and fall of the Berlin Wall to the Suez Crisis, the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Iran hostage crisis and 9/11. “The big picture items,” he said, “we’re just not good at.”

After talking to Andy Pryce, that remark stayed with me. Because it raises an uncomfortable question.

Could the Kremlin’s interference around Brexit, including covert political finance, disinformation and cyber operations, have been another such adverse event: a major strategic development unfolding in plain sight which the British intelligence and security establishment simply failed to grasp?

For several decades, Pryce led counter-disinformation work in the Foreign Office and served in senior public-diplomacy roles at the British Embassy in Washington and the UK Mission to the EU in Brussels. He is now a Senior Non-Resident Fellow in the Democratic Resilience Program at CEPA.

In January you wrote an article for CEPA entitled “I Can Buy a British Election for $25m: Here’s How”. Since then, we have had the government-commissioned Rycroft Review into foreign financial interference and the Representation of the People Bill, which contains substantial measures aimed at foreign interference and political finance. Now that we have seen what the government is proposing, is it considerably more difficult to buy a British election for $25 million?

Well, I hope so. I think the steps the government is likely to take, and the Bill has not passed Parliament yet and is still subject to amendment, will make it more difficult.

I particularly like the ban on crypto and the limits on certain donations by individuals. But I think any action on our system needs to look at the wider information and policy ecosystem if it is to be fully effective. I know there is separate activity under way in government looking at think tanks, and Rycroft referred to some of this in his report.

Not all the possible ways of influencing an election are covered by the legislation. We have a good National Security Act, with provisions around influence and activity, particularly from hostile states such as Russia and Iran.

What we need to make sure we are doing is investing in capability across government to investigate, understand and take action, including action in the courts against individuals in the UK and overseas who are seeking to exert malign influence on our elections. We can develop very strong legislation, but we also need sufficient capacity to implement and police it properly.

Philip Rycroft’s Review This “urgent” government regulatory review, which was not an inquiry into political interference by any stretch of imagination, was published on 25 March 2026. The government later accepted its recommendations in full. Among the measures being taken forward are a £100,000 annual cap on political donations and regulated transactions by overseas electors, a moratorium on cryptoasset donations, tighter corporate-donation rules and stronger “Know Your Donor” checks. At the time of publication, the Representation of the People Bill was awaiting Commons report stage on 2 September.

You are saying all the right things, but why have enforcement and deterrence against foreign interference been so extremely weak until now?

I think it is partly because the legislation has not been where it could be, and partly because there was a lack of understanding in the past about what could be construed as malign influence. I think you have spoken about this yourself. There was an open door to investors from a range of countries.

Many of them were seen as legitimate investors in the UK before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. There has been an about-turn in the way this is now perceived, and the risks are better understood. But there has been insufficient support for policing and investigation into this activity.

And I think there was also a lack of willingness to grip it properly at a political level.

You were a diplomat yourself. For how long?

Several decades.

Do you think there was enough understanding in government about the role of so-called commercial Russian interests in Britain, particularly oligarchs? Was there ever a realistic expectation that people operating at that level could be independent of the Kremlin, or would not be expected to do its bidding in Britain?

I think there has been a lag. If we think about Putin’s second election, Russia really started changing after that election victory. Understanding within the UK system, among political figures and more widely, took time to catch up. Civil-society and government investigations also take time.

“So part of that lag is understandable, but I think we were too far behind. I would definitely say that. The initial annexation of Crimea produced a first change in our posture, but I do not think it was sufficient.”

There was still a lot of activity after 2014, extending into a number of different elections, which you could argue was questionable. But the resources did not necessarily follow the realisation that we were dealing with a malign regime. The understanding of the weaponisation of everything has been slow to work through the whole system.

I would also say that, even in expert circles, the real understanding that everything can be weaponised is largely post-2022.

How much do you think “Londongrad” money contributed to blinding the authorities to what Russian money was actually doing in terms of political influence in the UK?

Blinding the authorities is a difficult one. I would put it down more to a lack of understanding of the Russian system as it developed, and to the lag I was talking about. But we have excellent intelligence services, or so we are told.

“My instinct is that the money was welcome as investment. When you have what appears to be legitimate investment and what appears to be legitimate political activity by people in the UK, including parliamentarians, you tick the boxes. That can lead to an unwillingness to investigate activity that may be legitimate without reasonable suspicion. And if you do not understand the nature of the regime, developing that reasonable suspicion in the first place takes longer.”

The National Security Act and FIRS The National Security Act 2023 created new offences aimed at hostile-state activity and established the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), which came into force on 1 July 2025. Its political-influence tier requires certain arrangements directed by foreign powers to be registered. Russia and Iran were placed on the enhanced tier, which covers a wider range of directed activity. FIRS increases transparency, but it still depends on detection, investigation and enforcement.

Some very senior former figures in the intelligence and security world whom I have asked about a proper investigation into Russian interference in the run-up to Brexit have been reluctant, partly because they believe there are secrets that should not come out publicly. But I find it hard to believe that figures such as Deripaska or Firtash were somehow successfully recruited by the British and that this explains the reluctance. Do you think there is now enough understanding of what democratic security actually means within the national-security apparatus?

I think there is now. We have learnt a very tough lesson over the past decade, and it is more than a decade now. If you look at the National Security Act and the capability the government is building in this space, it is stronger than it was previously.

Personally, I think there is value in looking at what happened in the past, so that you understand it and are better able to adapt as a society and become more resilient. There is also a danger that it gets blown out of proportion. My understanding of Brexit, including from family members who voted for it, is that there was a genuine groundswell of British opinion about the European Union that did not depend on outside influence.

Lots of other factors fed into that. An un-nuanced investigation that points to foreign interference as potentially determining the result is, first, very difficult to conduct at this distance and, second, could cause more harm than good. But understanding what happened, and the different vectors that were used, so that it can inform policy and policing in the future, is essential.

Having looked at FIMI around Brexit, and at the level of activity on social media, I do not buy the argument that it was sufficient to change the result. There was a real seam of British public opinion that wanted to leave the European Union. Sadly, from my perspective.

FIMI FIMI is the acronym for Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference. It is a EU term which stands for intentional and coordinated manipulative behaviour by foreign state or non-state actors, including proxies, that threatens political processes and democratic values. It is broader than “disinformation”: the focus is on the behaviour and the operation, not simply on whether an individual piece of content is false.

But that is how interference operations work. They do not have to invent causes. They work on the “sun and water” principle, feeding and amplifying divisions that already exist, do they not?

Absolutely. And over a long period of time. Whether money going into the Conservative Party, whose leadership supported remaining in the European Union at the time, or online activity by other campaigns made that much of a difference, I do not know. And we are where we are with Europe.

One argument against a public inquiry is the risk to public confidence if we expose what happened, how extensive it was and what was missed. But the idea that exposing corruption is itself dangerous is historically familiar. In the Roman Republic, for example, Numidian bribery of senators and officials was followed by attempts to obstruct scrutiny. Does the public-confidence argument really stand up?

I would push back on that analogy, though, because those senators had not changed. We now have a very different government and different ministers from those who were in charge at the time. By and large, I think the present Cabinet supported remaining in the European Union.

The priority has to be defending our democracy now. There are historical lessons to learn about investigative capability, having the right legislation in place and, for example, ensuring some transparency over payments into think tanks.

You see a whole range of reports coming out over time, and you have to ask: is this in the British public interest, and who is paying for it?

Britain’s think-tank transparency gap There is no special regulatory regime for UK think tanks. Some are charities and must comply with charity law, but charities do not generally have to disclose their donors. Non-charitable think tanks can also operate without a general legal duty to publish their funders. Rycroft warned that foreign actors could use think-tank-style organisations as conduits into the policy process and urged government to monitor the sector and be ready to act if existing safeguards prove inadequate.

Our system of think tanks also operates differently from the framework around European political parties and foundations, where donations are capped and donor disclosure is required. Perhaps part of the problem is that Britain is not seeing itself as part of a larger global picture. Other democracies have already tried solutions to some of the problems we are only now confronting. Should we be looking much more closely at what they do?

“Absolutely. Part of what inspired me to write the piece on how you could buy a British election was the experience of different countries I have seen across Central and Eastern Europe, where a number of malign forces, whether oligarchs or the Russian state, have used a variety of techniques to try to corrupt democracy. Many have not succeeded; some perhaps have had a degree of success.”

So we should bring in that understanding of what other systems have done and look at countries that appear to be exemplars of cleaner politics and of defending their democracies against foreign influence and interference. You can take good practice. I do not think anyone is perfect.

There is no perfection in democracy. You can look at Finland, Estonia and Lithuania. You can look at Ukraine and how Ukrainian civil society works. You can look at civil society in the Czech Republic. There is a lot to learn from what they are doing.

You can also look at legislation such as the EU’s Digital Services Act, which gives vetted researchers a degree of access to data from very large online platforms and search engines. Of course, platforms push back. But the European Union, and the UK for that matter, is a huge advertising market. Those platforms still want to function here without facing major restrictions or enforcement action.

And you can look at the whole-of-society approach, particularly in Finland, Sweden and Estonia. You could not transplant any one model wholesale into the UK, but you can take elements and adapt them.

“Whole-of-society” resilience The Nordic and Baltic approach treats democratic resilience as more than an intelligence-service task. Government, local authorities, media, civil society, researchers, businesses and citizens all have roles in identifying manipulation, protecting information space and maintaining public trust. The attraction is speed and distributed awareness: hostile activity is harder to exploit when responsibility does not sit inside a single department.

Europe has also been much more transparent about foreign interference. Perhaps transparency makes it easier and quicker to respond, whereas Britain has often been slow. Deripaska, for example, was sanctioned by the United States in 2018, but not by Britain until March 2022. Firtash faced US criminal proceedings for years, but Britain did not sanction him until November 2024. Is transparency also essential to maintaining public confidence?

I would absolutely agree. From my perspective, the more transparent we are about political funding, the funding of public debate, and who is paying for what advertising on which platform, the more people will trust the information they receive. We have a trust crisis in the UK at the moment.

I think the government is trying to do something about it. I see positive signals in its direction of travel. But you are absolutely right: transparency is essential in this country.

Sources for the explanatory notes

Andy Pryce, “I Can Buy a British Election for $25m: Here’s How”, CEPA, 23 January 2026

Andy Pryce biography, CEPA

Philip Rycroft, Independent Review into Countering Foreign Financial Influence and Interference in UK Politics, 25 March 2026

Government response to the Rycroft Review, 6 July 2026

Representation of the People Bill, parliamentary stages

National Security Act 2023, Part 4, Foreign Influence Registration Scheme

EEAS definition of Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI)

European Commission, Digital Services Act researcher access

UK sanctions on Dmitry Firtash, 21 November 2024

UK sanctions listing for Oleg Deripaska, designated 10 March 2022

US Treasury sanctions on Oleg Deripaska, 6 April 2018