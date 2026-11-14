Russian Interference

Russian Interference

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P G T's avatar
P G T
15h

An absolutely remarkable person; she has so much courage and integrity. She is humble, acts with humility but has an innate strength despite the hardships and adversity she has lived through. She has set a very high bar, as an example, for the rest of us. Without doubt, a hero of mine, for whom I have great admiration and respect.

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