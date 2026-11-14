Marina Litvineko with Gordon Corera at an Intellgence2 launch event of Life in Fragments in London on 9 November 2026.

Marina Litvinenko and I walked up the crunching gravel path to the narrow doorway of a two-storey house in a leafy Surrey village. The door opened and our old friend emerged. I took a step back as he greeted Marina. This was shortly after the Litvinenko public inquiry reported at the end of January 2016.

‘The bravest, most beautiful woman in the whole of Russia,’ he said, taking her hands in his and looking straight into her eyes, smiling in admiration. We had come to see Oleg Gordievsky, my old friend and mentor and, as many of my readers know, the West’s most important agent inside the KGB, who worked for British intelligence for eleven years during the closing years of the Cold War.

Oleg and I had known each other since the mid-1990s, when I first met him while working at the BBC World Service in Bush House. Our friendship was based largely on our joint efforts to educate those in power in Britain about the realities of Putin’s regime and to encourage the British government to rediscover its Thatcherite spine in standing up to the Kremlin’s oppression and KGB mindset.

Share

It was Oleg who introduced me to Marina in August 2009. When we saw how David Cameron’s government was trying to obstruct her fight for justice, Oleg asked me to include Marina in our regular weekend meetings. Oleg deeply admired her determination to force the British authorities, despite their reluctance, to reveal to the world that it was Putin who was behind her husband’s murder.

The author and Marina Litvinenko with Oleg Gordievsky in March 2015, a year before the public enquiry reported.

This week, I attended an event organised by Intelligence2 in London to mark the publication of Marina’s new book, A Life in Fragments. It is a love story, but also an account of her extraordinary struggle to force the powers that be in Britain to allow justice to take its course and the truth to emerge about the murder of her husband, ordered from the highest reaches of the Russian state.

Marina has since become a treasured friend. I urge all my readers to buy this remarkable book.

A page from Marina’s book.

There is still so much to be done, and so many lessons from Marina Litvinenko’s experience remain unlearned. Political refugees and defectors living in Britain are still not adequately protected. We still do not know the full impact that the Russian political interference had in Britain, or how it influenced the outcome of the 2016 EU referendum. And the British government still seem to be prepared to treat one or two powerful countries that in fact threaten our national security, as partners. Just like it did the Putin regime in 2010s.

I can think of no better occasion to make my interview with Marina, previously available only to paid subscribers, accessible to all my readers.

British governments pretended not to know the truth about Putin

An exclusive with Marina Litvinenko on her family’s fight to force the truth into the open — against the Kremlin and No 10

January 2016, Marina Litvinenko spoke to journalists outside the High Court in London after the conclusion of the public inquiry into the murder of her husband, former officer of the Russian security service Alexander Litvinenko, in 2006. The inquiry reported that President Vladimir Putin was likely to have approved the poisoning of Mr Litvinenko with the nuclear substance polonium-210, which was carried out by Russian assassins on the instructions of their government.

This November marks 20 years since the Russian state sent assassins to poison the former Russian security service (FSB) investigator, whistleblower and British citizen Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006. In November 1998, in Moscow, he went public with allegations of corruption and criminality inside the service, including orders for extrajudicial killings. Vladimir Putin was the head of the FSB at the time. He was dismissed, arrested and prosecuted. The family fled Russia in 2000 and sought asylum in Britain.

Six years later, Sasha was murdered in London with radioactive polonium-210. Marina spent years fighting to establish who was responsible. It was not as straightforward as it sounds, because the Conservative Government at the time did not want difficult truths to emerge while it was busy building a new relationship with Putin. Londongrad was thriving, and Kremlin-linked donors were channelling millions into the Conservative Party.

On 7 July, Marina was one of 12 expert witnesses at the House of Commons hearings on Russian interference in British politics. I sat down with Marina afterwards to talk about her family’s fighting Putin, from the first years of his presidency to Britain’s response to her husband’s murder, and the long fight for a public inquiry.

What follows is a transcript of this interview, edited for grammar and clarity.

There is a lot of talk at the moment about two different Putins. Apparently, there was one Putin before Medvedev and a completely different person after Medvedev. What is your view?

I think we could find many people who would say there was a different Putin before 2000, or after 2004. At each stage, we could see Putin becoming more arrogant, more rude, as he acquired more power, controlled more energy resources, and realised that all the media were under his control. Of course, we can say that we saw a different Putin emerge step by step.

But do you remember those early 2000s, when he had just come to power? Your husband, Sasha, had an opportunity to converse with Putin just before, when Putin became chairman of the FSB. What were your impressions of the early Putin, and what memories do you have of that period?

My memory is of Sasha, my husband, telling me about his first meeting with Putin. He was not impressed. He was surprised that Putin, formerly a nobody from St Petersburg, without any operational experience or serious background, had become head of the FSB. That was his first impression.

From what Sasha knew, Putin was not a man you would immediately describe as a serious leader. When I first saw Vladimir Putin interviewed on Russian television, I was immediately very disappointed. He made some remarks about the press conference on state television led by my husband. Sasha and his colleagues went public to raise their concerns about corruption, unlawful methods in the FSB, links to organised crime, drug trafficking and human trafficking. The way Putin responded to these serious allegations was to say these whistleblowers were not heroes, but low-level criminals who just wanted to defend themselves.

He also said that one of them did not pay alimony to his former family, which was not true. For me, this showed how the director of the FSB immediately began saying things designed to make these people look bad and discredit them. This was exactly how Putin continued to behave afterwards, step by step.

Alexander Litvinenko’s press conference, arrests and prison At the November 1998 press conference, Alexander Litvinenko and other FSB officers accused the service of corruption, working with organised crime and conducting extrajudicial assassinations. Litvinenko was subsequently dismissed from the FSB. He was arrested twice and, in total, spent about nine months in prison. He was first arrested on 25 March 1999 and imprisoned for eight months in Lefortovo prison. On 26 November 1999, the Moscow Regional Military Court acquitted him of all charges, but FSB officers immediately rearrested him in the courtroom on a new set of charges and sent him to Butyrka prison. He was released on bail in mid-December, after about another three weeks in custody. A third prosecution followed in 2000.

Sasha was the only person in the press conference who chose not to wear a mask or large sun glasses. They went public not only to expose corruption, but also to say that their unit had been ordered, in effect, to kill people. Was that how Sasha saw it?

That revelation was not wrong but, fundamentally, Sasha was driven by his fundamental belief that there was a high risk of the former KGB seizing control of the country unless there was freedom of speech. And that press conference was exactly an example of that freedom of speech.

At a press conference on 17 November 1998, Litvinenko [right, not wearing a mask] and his colleagues said they were ordered to kill, kidnap or frame prominent Russian politicians and businessmen, including Mikhail Trepashkin.

Putin clearly was not of that thinking. He demonstrated a very old Soviet type of mentality: if somebody sticks his head out, you need to discredit them, make them feel small and say that they were insignificant.

Yes. Perhaps we could call it inertia. People neither inside nor outside Russia believed that everything might go back to the way it had been in the Soviet Union. Today we can see it is even worse.

There is this school of thought in modern Russian history that underscores the importance of the continuation of the Soviet elites. We saw this with Putin. People from the KGB and FSB were increasingly moved across the Russian government and the Kremlin. What signs did you see yourself of the KGB mentality taking over in the first years of Putin’s presidency?

What happened to our family, unfortunately, is now experienced by many other families. Sasha’s arrest and everything that happened to him afterwards was an early example: every case he had worked on was reopened against him, with one accusation after another. Back then, people around us did not believe this would become the norm in Russia.

Everybody thought it was just an individual case. Litvinenko was brave enough to speak openly on a state television channel. That had never happened before.

It was the first sign of how Putin and his people would start to act against people who rebelled, who opposed them, who did not want to bring Russia back to those dark Soviet times. Also, in those early years of the Putin presidency, most people did not take these warnings seriously because they did not believe that Russia could go back.

During that period, while your family was still living in Russia, you were really at the receiving end as a result of Sasha’s bravery. He was arrested and imprisoned several times. In the end, the authorities gave you to understand that even your son could be killed.

That is exactly the message Sasha received from his former colleague. He realised it was time to worry not only about himself, but about us, his family. That was why he decided we had to get out of Russia. We had no plan where to go, only that we had to get out of Russia.

Sasha was facing another trial. The previous trial had ended with him being found innocent, but this time he knew it would not end that way. He would be arrested, sentenced for a few years, and then they would definitely try to keep him in prison for longer. Again, 26 years after he became president, that that is exactly what Putin does to many of his enemies, using that formula.

The fact that Alexander was acquitted perhaps also showed that, at that stage, Russian courts were not completely under the Kremlin’s control. A Russian judge dismissed the FSB’s charges, forcing the FSB to arrest Sasha again immediately, even before leaving the courtroom.

Yes. This was a time when the FSB did not control all the levers of power — not the prosecutor’s office, not the military prosecutor’s office. There was still some independence, but, step by step, it became worse and worse. It all started after Putin became president in 2000.

When was it that your family decided to leave?

It was not my decision, and of course not our son Anatoly’s, who was six years old. Sasha took the decision for all of us. There was no explanation, no plan. There was just a direction: what I had to do, without even understanding what would happen next.

And which year was it?

This all happened in 2000.

So, the year Putin came to power.

Yes, exactly. Of course, this was after the tragedy of the submarine Kursk, when Putin was absolutely cynical, saying, “It sank.” That was all.

What came next? Boris Berezovsky was a very powerful figure at that time. He was an oligarch — although we did not call him that at the time — and a very rich man. He controlled a lot of media, and it was exactly his media that highlighted how completely wrong Putin’s response was.

After that, it all started. It became obvious that Putin wanted to take control of all the media, because the media can build you up and they can bring you down. He always understood what he had to do.

But your escape was not straightforward, was it? You tried to convince more than one government to take you, and it was quite difficult.

Yes. It is difficult for me to describe all the directions we considered, because Sasha tried to do this with the help of other people. I just followed what I was supposed to do. When we realised we did not have a green light to go straight to the United States, the big question was: what are we going to do?

You went to Turkey at that time.

Yes. That was the only place where we could meet. Sasha escaped from Russia in a very dangerous way because the authorities put him on the list of people who were not allowed to leave the country. So, Alexander had to bribe someone on a boat to take him across the border to Georgia. For that journey, he did not need a visa or a passport. Then he was supposed to wait for a false passport that would allow him to travel to Turkey without a visa.

That is how we met. The next step was to go to the American embassy, but they stalled and we did not receive a green light to travel.

As we were kept waiting, we realised that the longer we spent in Turkey the higher the risk that Russian agents would find us. As Russian citizens who had gone to the American embassy in Turkey, we of course were followed by the Turkish security service. The next step was to go to Istanbul to discuss what we were going to do.

Eventually, we realised that the only way for us to escape was to fly to the United Kingdom, because transit visa was not required for those who were travelling through London to another final destination.

Escape from Russia and political asylum in Britain Alexander Litvinenko left Moscow secretly in September 2000, telling Marina that he was visiting relatives in Nalchik. From there he crossed into Georgia and reached Tbilisi. Marina and their son Anatoly flew separately to Malaga, where she learnt that Sasha had fled Russia and feared that, if he returned, he would be imprisoned and killed. Boris Berezovsky financed the escape, including flights and hotels. After unsuccessful approaches to the US authorities in Tbilisi and Ankara, the family travelled to Istanbul. Litvinenko had by then obtained a false Georgian passport. Alex Goldfarb discovered that they could reach Britain without transit visas by buying tickets from Istanbul to Tbilisi via Heathrow. On 1 November 2000, Alexander, Marina and Anatoly flew to London with Goldfarb. At Heathrow, Litvinenko approached a police officer in the transit area and asked for political asylum. He was interviewed at length by immigration officers and subsequently prepared the claim with solicitor George Menzies. The Home Office granted the family asylum in May 2001. They were also granted indefinite leave to remain and temporarily adopted the surname Carter; British travel documents followed in 2002. Source: The Litvinenko Inquiry, HC 695 (2016), paras 3.75–3.96

When you landed in London, Sasha, you and Anatoly went to the immigration officials. Before that, you had met Alexander Goldfarb, who had travelled from the United States at Boris Berezovsky’s request.

No, actually, he was with us in Turkey. He was supposed to organise us to go to America. He brought an American immigration lawyer, who in the end we did not need. He was with us in Istanbul and then travelled with us to the UK.

Alexander Goldfarb is a Russian-American microbiologist, political activist and former Soviet dissident. In the 1970s he was part of Andrei Sakharov’s circle and acted as his translator at press conferences before Sakharov received the 1975 Nobel Peace Prize. After emigrating, Goldfarb remained active in the Soviet dissident movement, later worked closely first with George Soros, and then with Boris Berezovsky, and in 2000 helped Alexander Litvinenko and his family escape to Britain.

Our escape cost Alec Goldfarb personally, because the British expelled him from the UK for smuggling illegal refugees [that is how the authorities termed us] into the country.

Which also sheds some light on the fact that the British authorities did not exactly welcome you with open arms.

Exactly. Looking back, it took us longer than other people to receive political asylum and then travel documents. In our case, it took longer than for anyone else. But at least we did not need to appeal. We did finally receive political asylum.

Our old friend Vladimir Bukovsky, who is no longer with us, once told me that the story of the Litvinenko family asking for political asylum reached very high in the UK Government. He told me that Tony Blair apparently shouted and banged the table, saying, “I told you not to let Litvinenko in, and you let him in.” What is your take on that story? Do you think it is realistic, and why do you think they did not want you in the country?

I think it is realistic, because Sasha told me exactly the same when he was in Georgia waiting for his documents. There had already been discussion of this route to the UK, but it was not possible because Tony Blair believed his relationship with Putin was much more important. He did not want to damage it by allowing an enemy of Putin into the United Kingdom.

Blair and Putin in 2000 Britain was then seeking a close relationship with the new Russian leader. Tony Blair became the first Western leader to meet Putin in March 2000, while Putin was still acting president. The House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee later said that Blair had made “a particular effort to cultivate” him. It recorded the British Government’s early assessment of Putin as essentially a liberal moderniser who might use authoritarian methods to restore order after the Yeltsin years.

British Prime Minsiter Tony Blair (C) and his wife Cherie (L) are welcomed by St Petersburg governor Vladimir Yakovlev and his wife Irina (R) shortly their arrival in St Petersburg, 10 March 2000. Tony Blair arrived in St Petersburg for a weekend visit including a meeting with acting President Vladimir Putin and a trip to the city’s renowned Mariinsky opera house. Blair was the first western leader to visit Russia since Putin took over from Boris Yeltsin 31 December. (Photo credit IVAN SEKRETAREV/AFP/Getty Images).

Sasha and your family had suffered so much in Russia because of his desire to make the FSB, and the country, act according to law. In the end, Putin got Sasha in London in 2006, and it also took a long time for you to get justice. What year was it that the inquest into the murder of Alexander Litvinenko finally started?

In our case, the inquest was opened in 2006, straight after Sasha’s death, but was then closed while the investigation continued. The police investigated the case until February 2007 and passed it to the Crown Prosecution Service. In May 2007, we learned that Lugovoy was the prime suspect.

Police outside the Millennium Hotel in London, where Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned in 2006.

Polonium poisoning and the risk to London Litvinenko fell ill on the evening of 1 November 2006 with severe vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain. He was admitted to Barnet General Hospital on 3 November, initially with suspected gastroenteritis, and transferred to University College Hospital on 17 November as his condition deteriorated. Doctors considered thallium poisoning, but the diagnosis did not fit his progressive bone-marrow failure, hair loss and damage to other organs. On 21 November, doctors and toxicologists began considering a radioactive substance and sent blood and urine samples to the Atomic Weapons Establishment at Aldermaston. An initial indication of polonium was thought possibly to be an anomaly; a second urine sample confirmed extremely high levels of polonium-210 on the afternoon of 23 November. Litvinenko died at 9.21pm that evening from acute radiation syndrome and multiple organ failure. The discovery triggered a major public-health operation across London. More than 60 locations were examined, including hospitals, hotels, restaurants, offices, homes, aircraft and public transport. Of 753 people tested for possible exposure, 139 showed evidence of polonium-210 contamination, although none had absorbed amounts expected to cause adverse health effects. Source: The Litvinenko Inquiry, HC 695 (2016), Part 3, Chapter 4 and paras 10.4–10.6; Health Protection Agency, Individual monitoring conducted in the London Polonium-210 incident.

Of course, Lugovoy was never extradited, and Putin was furious about the request to extradite him to the UK to face justice. This led to a clash with David Miliband. David Miliband said that if your constitution does not allow you to extradite criminals, you need to change your constitution. Putin’s response was that they needed to change their brains, not the Russian constitution. That showed how furious he was.

In 2007, when we realised there was no way forward because Russia would never extradite the prime suspect, we thought about going immediately to the European Court of Human Rights. Keir Starmer became one of my lawyers in that case. We were told, however, that we should exhaust all our rights in domestic justice.

I had already thought about applying for an inquest, but Scotland Yard asked me to wait a little. I believed they might find more evidence and build the case as strongly as possible, so I allowed them to do that.

Why Litvinenko became a target The public inquiry identified five overlapping motives for the Russian state to target Litvinenko. The FSB regarded his public disclosures as a betrayal; his books accused the service of involvement in the 1999 apartment bombings and organised crime; the FSB had received information that he was working for British intelligence; he was closely associated with leading Putin opponents Boris Berezovsky and Akhmed Zakayev; and he repeatedly attacked Putin and his government over Chechnya, organised crime and other allegations. Sir Robert Owen concluded that members of the Putin administration, including Putin himself and the FSB, had motives for taking action against Litvinenko, including killing him.

There were procedural issues around the inquest. Which year was it when the inquest really began to hold proper hearings?

In 2011. Again, the inquest could start only if I called for it. If I did not, it would not start. By 2011, we knew Putin was going to come back as President of Russia. Nothing would change.

That meant that the suspects [in Alexander’s murder] would never be extradited, we would never have justice in Russia, and there would be no cooperation. I said the only way was to go ahead with the inquest, to see all the evidence collected during those five years and bring it into the public domain. We were not sure, but possibly it could prove that Russia was behind this crime.

Until then, we had no official statement that Russia was behind the crime.

Putin was preparing to return to the presidency at the end of 2011. Before that, there was a lot of euphoria and positive feeling towards President Medvedev. Did you see him as very different from Putin?

Of course, he was different. We saw it in many things he did: how he tried to be friends with Barack Obama when he went to America, how he tried to bring in technology. He wanted to be cool, not strong. But of course it was all, how can I say it, a mask, because Putin was always in charge.

The question was always: who was the first person, Putin or Medvedev? The only hope people had was that there might be another election. Nobody [in the West really] expected Putin to come back.

We remember that when the 11 Russian “illegals” were arrested from the United States at the end of July 2010, just after President Medvedev had left US airspace following his official visit and talks with President Obama. The CIA director called Mikhail Fradkov, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, and was told he needed to speak to Putin. It was Putin who decided these things, not Medvedev.

Yes, absolutely. That is what we can say about Medvedev. He was not a strong leader from the beginning, but there was a very, very small hope that he might develop some power or build a circle around himself that would decide to change something. But it did not happen.

Cameron went to see Medvedev and Putin in Moscow in 2011. Then in 2012 there were the Olympic Games, the launch of Conservative Friends of Russia and the Pussy Riot trial. At the beginning of 2013, Cameron announced that if the Conservative Party won the general election there would be an in-or-out referendum on the EU. This was followed by a rush of Russian donors putting money into the Conservative Party. It was a dramatic year. What are your memories of 2013? 2013 was the worst year in that period of my life, when I was fighting for justice. I had some support from the previous Government, the Labour Government. After it changed, first to the Coalition and then to a full Conservative Government, I received a different kind of message. The case would not be dropped completely, but it would not be supported as much as before. My first impression was that Foreign Secretary William Hague was very polite, but he never had time to meet me to discuss my husband’s case. At official meetings with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, I saw that he never raised the case in the way David Miliband had before.

Prime Minister David Cameron’s visit to Russia in 2011. “Judging by our faces we are not too frozen, are we?” the Kremlin chief quipped, and even joked that Cameron would make a good KGB spy (From the coverage by the Daily Telegraph ) Credit: AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev.

Everything was going smoothly, under the table. The excuse was that it was the time of the Arab revolutions and everything was unstable.

By 2013, when we started the inquest under a new coroner, we received, for the first time, official evidence pointing to Russia being behind this crime.

So the coroner mentioned it for the first time?

Yes, Sir Robert Owen. William Hague closed access to all those files, and this was my first breakdown. Then, when we asked for a public inquiry, where it would be possible to use all those files in a closed session, Theresa May refused.

That was on 17 July 2013.

This was all in 2013. When we decided to challenge Theresa May’s decision, the case moved into a different jurisdiction and I was refused protection against costs. It meant I had to go to court without protection against the costs if I lost. It was all unpredictable.

I remember that time. It was very difficult for you.

It was very difficult, absolutely.

I remember that weekend. I think you spoke to the press at the end of the week, and during the weekend some people came forward because they had read about your situation in the paper. There was even an attempt at crowdfunding.

Yes, of course. My question was how quickly I would need to pay if I lost.

Because if you lost, it was effectively your house.

Yes. But I believed it was not just about me. This was a real matter of public interest. People wanted to know what had happened and why my team blamed Russia for this crime, and what we were trying to prevent.

Now almost everyone understands, after the war in Ukraine, what Russia is capable of. At that stage, it was quite difficult. After 2013, we had the hearing in the High Court and the decision went in my favour. It was not exactly relief, but an understanding that I had quite strong support within the justice system.

From inquest to public inquiry Sir Robert Owen said sensitive government material raised an arguable case that the Russian state bore responsibility for Litvinenko’s death, but an inquest could not hear that material in closed session. Theresa May refused Owen’s request for a statutory inquiry in July 2013. Marina Litvinenko challenged that decision, and in February 2014 the High Court quashed the refusal, finding that the reasons given did not provide a rational basis for it. The Government established the public inquiry in July 2014.4

Marina, I wanted to go back to a few dates from 2013, the year when your inquest effectively hit a wall because the Government refused access to secret documents. At the same time, Sir Robert Owen had to remove from the inquest the question of Russian state involvement and, I think, whether Sasha’s death could have been prevented.

Yes.

Looking at what else happened that year: at the end of March, Cameron spoke to Putin and welcomed the BP-Rosneft deal. Then in May Cameron visited Putin in Sochi. At that point, under the pretext of security for the Olympics, the British Government reopened a limited channel of communication with the FSB that had been closed under the Litvinenko measures in 2007.

Britain reopens limited FSB contact On 25 March 2013, Cameron and Putin welcomed BP’s deal with Rosneft. On 10 May, Cameron met Putin in Sochi. The Government subsequently told Parliament that a limited channel of contact with the FSB would be restored solely for security preparations for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. It said the wider measures imposed after Russia’s failure to cooperate in the Litvinenko case remained in force.5

There was also activity that summer around Conservative fundraising. One person who played a significant role was Vasily Shestakov. He was an old friend of Putin from their St Petersburg days and a judo partner, wasn’t he? He was involved in these activities, and I think you spoke about him on 7 July in Parliament.

Yes. He wrote a book about judo with Vladimir Putin, and of course he was very close to him. He also tried to organise the Kensington Cup of Judo.

There was a large event at Kensington Palace. Prince Michael of Kent was there.

Russian media also reported on Shestakov’s role. He was linked to an organisation called the Positive Russia Foundation, founded with former Ulster Unionist MP David Burnside and others. Shestakov was quoted describing it as something like Russia Today, but with the support of British aristocrats.

To be honest, I did not follow exactly what was happening in 2013 because I was preoccupied with what was happening to our case. But after 2016, when our public inquiry had finished and we had received the report, I started to analyse what had happened around us. When I discovered all these things, it made me understand very clearly what I should fight against.

Sometimes it takes time to realise.

Absolutely.

I know it from my own life.

Vasily Shestakov and Positive Russia Vasily Shestakov, a State Duma deputy and president of the International SAMBO Federation, was a long-time friend and judo partner of Vladimir Putin and co-authored books on judo with him. In June 2013, a SAMBO gala was held at Kensington Palace under the patronage of Putin and Prince Michael of Kent. The same year, the Positive Russia Foundation was established in London to improve Russia’s image in Britain; press reports said Shestakov was closely involved and quoted him describing it as a new version of Russia Today under the patronage of English aristocrats.6

When we talk to politicians now, we come back to my first question. They keep saying that Putin was a different person then, that there were no signs of the direction in which he wanted to take Russia. They thought that, with Western encouragement, he would become a great statesman. Many Western politicians dismissed people such as Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky, who warned about Putin, as Cold War warriors — out of date and out of touch. Do you think the British Government genuinely did not understand where Russia was going? It is difficult to say what they did not understand and what they did not want to see. We are talking about Putin, but of course you have to understand the system behind Putin. The KGB was never completely dismantled after 1991. How could you believe that, by 2000, it had become some soft, innocent organisation? When Putin, a man from the KGB, came to power, all that dark power became a major force in Russia. It was obvious.

But thinking seriously about this was too difficult. We believed that controlling nuclear weapons was the most important thing. That was one reason Ukraine was pushed so hard to give up its nuclear weapons.

Now, of course, everyone should regret that. Unfortunately, we always follow the easiest scenario — what is easier in the short term — and sometimes close our eyes for the moment. We think that if we do not address something now, perhaps in a few years there will be a different leader, a different situation, and the problem will somehow go away. But it does not.

After 26 years of Putin in power, how can you still believe that these problems will simply be solved?

We have a new prime minister. With all your experience, if you had the opportunity to give him one Russian lesson from British history and from your years in this country, what would it be? What would you tell him?

I am always open to sharing my experience. I believe that people who take responsibility for a country such as the United Kingdom should learn the lessons and try not to repeat the same mistakes.

As for the new prime minister, his support for Ukraine shows that he understands what is right and what is wrong. I hope he will not be so soft as to believe that Russia has changed under Putin.

Thank you very much, Marina Litvinenko, my friend.

Thank you.

Endnotes

1. The Litvinenko Inquiry, HC 695 (2016), paras 3.60–3.70 and 4.10–4.11.

2. The Litvinenko Inquiry, HC 695 (2016), paras 3.90–3.96.

3. House of Commons, Alexander Litvinenko (Case Update), 16 July 2007; The Litvinenko Inquiry, HC 695 (2016), paras 10.1–10.7 and 9.215.

4. R (Litvinenko) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2014] EWHC 194 (Admin), paras 73–76; Home Office, Announcement in relation to the death of Mr Litvinenko, 22 July 2014.

5. Prime Minister’s Office, PM call with President Putin of Russia, 25 March 2013; Foreign & Commonwealth Office, 2014 Winter Olympics security, 13 May 2013.

6. International SAMBO Federation, Benefit evening dedicated to the 75th anniversary of SAMBO in London, 11 June 2013; The Guardian, Tory summer party drew super-rich supporters with total wealth of £11bn, 1 July 2014.