Today, we will try something slightly different. Rather than looking only at individual acts of Russian interference, we will examine the financial and intellectual environment that made that interference possible.

This week I sat down with one of the best emerging market equity fund managers of his generation, and my former colleague: Jonathan Asante. We worked together at First State Investments in London, which at the time was the asset management business of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

I think it is important that people realise that, despite all of today’s escalating geopolitical threats to our democracy, the City of London and large European investors continue to treat authoritarian money as just another source of capital.

President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in March 2023. (AP/Russian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Access to Western money helps dictatorships sustain and expand their rule, respectability and aggressive geopolitical plans. When the City of London helps legitimise fortunes tied to authoritarian regimes, and when “sustainable” funds invest in companies embedded in those same systems, the effect is not merely hypocrisy or greenwashing. It can help normalise oppression, strengthen regimes hostile to democratic states and, over time, give those regimes greater financial and political leverage over the democracies financing them.

This is also at the heart of my PhD research. I am developing a practical model to help asset managers filter out emerging market entities, issuers of equities and bonds, which pose unacceptable risks to democratic security. It is a research which badly needs funding, and you can be part of it by contributing to its crowdfunder: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sergei-cristo-research-western-investments-in-dictators

Today’s guest is Jonathan Asante, fund manager who for many years was the right-hand man to the legendary emerging markets investor Angus Tulloch.

He became known for taking a long-term, historically informed view of emerging economies and for asking questions that many investors preferred to ignore: who really controls a company, whose interests it ultimately serves, and what happens when political power matters more than shareholders. Those questions sit directly at the heart of the argument we discuss here.

When we both worked at First State Investments, you were a top-performing and AAA-rated emerging-markets equity fund manager, rated by Standard & Poor’s rather than Morningstar, and co-headed the team which was Aberdeen Investments’ main competitor in emerging-market equities. I was responsible for media relations, and I remember journalists clamouring for your comments all the time, asking for your wisdom on anything related to emerging markets. But perhaps you can say a couple of words about what you did in the industry, so people understand where we’re coming from.

Yes. I suppose I was very interested in why poor countries are poor, so that is really how I started. I was going to be an academic and then went into...

Went to the dark side.

Yes, the City for a while. Then I went to Edinburgh to work for a gentleman called Angus Tulloch, who was arguably the best fund manager of his generation, and I learned a lot from him.

JONATHAN ASANTE AND FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS Jonathan Asante joined First State Investments in 2004 and became Head of Global Emerging Markets in 2008. He had previously managed global emerging-market funds at Framlington and taught economics and econometrics at the London School of Economics while undertaking postgraduate research. First State Investments later became First Sentier Investors. Asante returned to fund management with Chikara Investments in 2023 to manage a global emerging-markets strategy. He left the industry a few years ago. Source notes: 1–3

This Substack is called Russian Interference. It is really about how we allowed Putin to use Russian money in London to blind us to our long-term national-security and geopolitical interests, while the government did almost anything to support that flow of money. Jonathan is also helping me with my academic work, which is about developing a research model to help asset managers filter out emerging-market entities, including companies and issuers of bonds and equities, that pose unacceptable risks to our democratic security. Through complacency and lack of knowledge, we can allow oppressive regimes to turn our own money against us, whether through geopolitical conflict or political interference. So a lot of this is really about money. I remember you making a presentation to journalists when we worked together, and every slide featured a photograph of a dictator. What was that all about?

The idea at the time, and I still use those presentations now, more with students and young people than pension-fund consultants, was to ask a very basic question: why the hell are these countries ‘emerging’ in the first place? China had an advanced civilisation 2,000 years ago. India had the Indus Valley civilisation thousands of years ago. What made them emerging?