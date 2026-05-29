Russian Interference

Russian Interference

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Rosalind Stewart's avatar
Rosalind Stewart
4d

Thank you for your public service in pointing this out, Sergei. We need more active voices like yours to insist that the government (after a new leader is appointed as not much is going to happen until after the Makerfield bye-election) takes action over hostile foreign interference in British politics. It's like the Post Office/Horizon scandal, or the UK contaminated blood scandal, only worse as it affects the whole of the nation.

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6 replies by Sergei Cristo and others
Steve B's avatar
Steve B
4d

Nail. Hammer. Head: "The absence of effective domestic remedies has wider consequences. It diminishes deterrence by signalling to hostile actors that their activities are unlikely to result in judicial consequences. The Rycroft Review is a step in the right direction. However, until past government decisions around the Russian interference are properly examined, the adequacy of present safeguards will remain uncertain, and the level of corruption untackled."

Absolutely spot on, Sergei. It's not just the act itself, it's that no repercussions signals to enemies they are free to continue and push the boundaries further causing ever more damage. And corruption breeds corruption like a disease. It's a zero sum game spreading like a wildfire throughout Britain. Hope I've mixed enough metaphors there? : D

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4 replies by Sergei Cristo and others
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