It is almost ten years since Boris Johnson, on behalf of the Conservative government, assured Parliament and the rest of the country that Russia had not interfered with the British democracy. And while many good British politicians have since argued that the voters they represent deserve to know the truth about what really happened around Brexit, all this time there has never seemed to be quite the right time to actually do something about it.

Toadies-go-round

Take now, for example. The UK parliamentarians are preparing to debate the Representation of the People Bill again over the next few weeks, but democratic transparency and accountability, let alone national security, still does not seem to be front of their mind. Why? Simple. Many in the latest intake of Labour MPs are positioning for a promotion under their new leader, whoever that may be, and few are willing to risk backing any cause, even urgent and important, that seems to be against official party policy, however implicitly. So much so, that not one MP has yet proposed to table an amendment obliging the government to launch a full public enquiry into the Russian interference in British politics. Maybe someone has. But I have not heard of anyone, and I did ask around!

Not many MPs seem concerned that the Bill might be a lost opportunity to get the truth about the Russian interference. Their political futures, whatever they think they might be, and their career advancement seems to them much more important. As the result, historic political interference and its actors will not be investigated, and institutional failures and corruption will not be exposed. That will lead to further collapse in our deterrence, causing further damage to both our democratic process, and our national security.

Vladmir Putin and former prime minister David Cameron at the London Olympics in 2012 (Photo: AP)

So, what is it so important that needs to be looked at so urgently? Well, the next UK general election is not as far as it seems and the mechanisms to rig it are still there. Think about it: successive UK governments had allowed Moscow to build up its espionage presence in the UK to exceed Cold War levels. They had encouraged wealthy, politically connected Russians to invest their billions - to buy mansions and land, newspapers and football clubs, and to pour millions, possibly tens of millions, into political parties. So, personally I find it hilarious that up until as recently as December 2025, the government continued to insist that “there have been no findings that the outcomes of any elections to date were affected by malign foreign interference.”[1] It was as if we stepped from the street right into some comedy play by Molière.

ELMIRE : « À voir ce que je vois, je ne sais plus que dire; Et votre aveuglement fait que je vous admire. » ORGON : « Je suis votre valet, et crois les apparences. » ELMIRE “Seeing what I see, I no longer know what to say; And your blindness astonishes me.” ORGON “I am at your service, and I believe appearances.” Tartuffe, Act IV

There was finally a positive development in late March 2026, when the government review led by Philip Rycroft admitted at last that "in our newly volatile politics even marginal impacts could have a disproportionate bearing on the civility of democratic discourse, on democratic outcomes". While noting that "how much impact this interference has had to date is difficult to ascertain", Rycroft nevertheless concluded that it comprised several mutually reinforcing elements designed "to directly suborn the political process through financial interference; and [...] to undermine trust in democracy by stoking divisive debate, principally on social media." He also criticised the government for the lack of coordination in enforcing the rules already in place, and for inadequate information-sharing between the various agencies that should be involved.

However, the government did not task Philip Rycroft to examine how different elements of the Russian interference operation interacted over time, boosting its overall impact on both our democratic outcomes and the polarisation of public opinion. The scope of his review excluded government decision making or agency tasking during the period when, according to the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in 2018, Russia unleashed an operation to interfere in British politics through "disinformation, cyber hacking, and corruption." Subsequently, unlike the authors of many other similar government policy reviews, the report scores low for evidential authority.

So, what are these important questions, you may ask, that our democracy needs the answers to, if we are to mount a truly effective deterrence against foreign political interference at the next election? A good place to start, even if I say so myself, would be a report just published by Open Britain, a pro-democracy group for which I wrote the analysis. Here are the key dark areas that, as of today, our brave politicians don’t seem the guts to trespass into:

Has the Russian political interference made a material impact on the British democracy?

A tip: this is all about the cumulative and mutually reinforcing nature of interference campaigns.

The test of effectiveness of Russian interference at the system level is whether multiple, coordinated elements (some foreign, some domestic but foreign-amplified or financially entangled) combined to shift sentiment or salience at the margins. Yet, there seem to be a definite lack of advanced sociological research done on how voter intentions were shifted by the most memorable claims on social media at the time, and trying to confirm whether those claims could be tracked to political campaigns ultimately supported by Russia.

In a referendum decided by roughly two percentage points, the interaction of (i) agenda-setting and normalisation (Twitter/X, YouTube), (ii) covert and dark-ad micro-targeting (Facebook/Instagram), and (iii) opaque funding streams and institutional cultivation, could plausibly be outcome-determinative. What the UK lacks is not hypotheses, but the comprehensive, cross-platform, finance-plus-content forensics that the ISC urged, e.g. work that, by the government's own admission at the time, was "not seen or sought."

Should the legendary Russia Report, published by the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) of Parliament in 2020, be de-classified?

The publicly available report is effectively a short executive summary of the actual report, which is much longer.

American model of the US legislature might be worth considering in this case. In contrast to the Intelligence and Security Committee of the British Parliament, the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) can publish without asking the executive for a sign off. It is mandated under Senate Resolution 400 to prepare public versions of its reports, where doing so serves the public interest, and is empowered to declassify or disclose information following a defined statutory procedure.

The US practice shows a well-functioning, well-established democratic institutional route of preparing public versions of intelligence-oversight inquiries of high political significance. This provides a clear precedent for recommending that the ISC's Russia Report be declassified and released without delay.

Russian interference as a covert state operation

The Brexit Referendum unfolded against a background of intensifying Russian “active measures”. Originated in the Soviet era, these KGB operations were designed to exploit divisions, discredit opponents and influence public opinion in target countries.[1] As the vast Soviet intelligence and security apparatus did not undergo any meaningful reform with the collapse of communism in 1991, the active measures approach survived and thrived within the Russian grand strategy, as it was gradually adopted for the digital age, with the internet and socia media providing new platforms for influence operations.[2]

By 2015, Western inelligence assessments were already documenting the Kremlin’s use of troll farms, cyber intrusions and covert finance to shape political outcomes abroad. In the UK context, allegations of Russian-linked donations to political parties, online disinformation operations and hostile cyber hacking became more frequent in the run-up to the Referendum vote.

Subsequently, the ISC’s Russia Report stated, that “several members of the Russian elite who are closely linked to Putin are identified as being involved with charitable and/or political organisations in the UK, having donated to political parties, with a public profile which positions them to assist Russian influence operations.”[3] Meanwhile, the Parliamentary DCMS Committee, which looked at disinformation and social media campaigns, confirmed that “there has been clear and proven Russian influence in foreign elections, and we highlighted evidence... of such attempts in the EU Referendum.”[4]

Russian interference appears to have been structured in line with the Gerasimov Doctrine’s concealed means of war.[5] General Valery Gerasimov, at the time Chief of Russian General Staff, and First Deputy Minister of Defence, wrote in this seminal article that “the very ‘rules of war’ have changed. The role of nonmilitary means of achieving political and strategic goals has grown, and, in many cases, they have exceeded the power of force of weapons in their effectiveness. ... All this is supplemented by military means of a concealed character.”[6]

Subsequently, there should have been little surprise that the Russian military intelligence (GRU) appeared to be in charge of the three key elements of Moscow’s political interference operations in both the US and Europe: covert political funding,[7] online disinformation targeted to voters and cyber-attacks to steal data that can be used to discredit specific political parties and candidates,[8] undermine electoral IT infrastructure and to obtain personal data of voters.

The role of Russian money, reputation laundering and think-tank funding

Between 2012 and 2020, the Conservative Party received large donations from individuals with Russian business or political ties, notably Lubov Chernukhin, whose recorded gifts totalled approximately £2 million between 2012 and 2019, per Electoral Commission data collated by OCCRP.

Another prominent donor, Alexander Temerko, a former Russian energy/defence government executive and UK citizen since 2011, donated at least £1m to the Conservatives by 2019.46 In addition, donations flowed via Aquind Ltd, associated with Viktor Fedotov and Temerko, with accepted gifts to Conservative entities reported at about £240k - £244k from 2018/2019.

Contemporaneous reporting and oversight material underscored systemic concerns about the vetting and transparency of such Russia-linked donations. openDemocracy disclosed the Electoral Commission's "private concerns" about donors, including Chernukhin. The Guardian's coverage of the Pandora Papers reported that firms linked to Fedotov had donated to 34 Conservative MPs.

The Johnson government publicly rejected and did not act on the warnings in the ISC's Russia Report, whilst the Conservative Party continued to accept donations, to the tune of about a quarter of a million pounds, from Russia-associated donors even after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The opacity of these arrangements revealed the limits of the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act (PPERA).

The Electoral Commission was able to establish irregularities, including in the high-profile case of Arron Banks, but lacked the forensic investigatory tools to trace ultimate sources of political funding. Arguably, it would have been able to do that if the Police and the Security Service were told to step in to help. Allegations that Arron Banks's funding of Leave.EU/UKIP drew on Russian-linked sources rested on three strands of public evidence, followed by the National Crime Agency's eventual disposition:

Parliamentary findings that the source of Banks's donations of over £8m to UKIP was unclear, with evidence and a series of meetings between him, his associate(s) and Russian embassy officials (some of them subsequently identified as Russian intelligence officers), during which Banks was offered gold/diamond business deals (DCMS Committee, Disinformation and "Fake News" interim report: "it is unclear from where he obtained that amount of money... we have evidence of Mr Banks' discussions with Russian Embassy contacts")

The Electoral Commission's referral (1 November 2018) of Mr Banks and associates to the National Crime Agency over suspected offences concerning the true source of donations.

The ISC Russia Report footnote recording Banks's £8m donation and the referral to the NCA.

The NCA announced in September 2019 that it had found "no evidence that any criminal offences have been committed" and took no further action, a conclusion later accompanied by an amicable settlement between Banks and the Electoral Commission regarding aspects of the 2018 referral announcement. Parliament identified unresolved questions, the Electoral Commission referred to the Police, the NCA closed the case without charges, leaving the alleged Russian origin neither corroborated nor conclusively refuted in the open record

Institutional failures over the past 15 years

Fragmented responsibilities, weak coordination, limited investigatory powers, poor information-sharing and the absence of clear senior accountability did not arise suddenly. The central question is why government did not remedy these defects earlier, particularly after repeated warnings about hostile-state activity and the vulnerability of political finance.

The Electoral Commission occupies a central role in safeguarding the integrity of political finance, yet its powers remain ill-matched to the sophistication of modern threats.

The intelligence agencies face inherent constraints in countering electoral interference. MI5, MI6, and GCHQ have well-developed capabilities for detecting and attributing hostile-state activity, but their mandates were narrowly framed. Traditionally, the agencies have regarded investigating politicians and the parties they represented as a "hot potato".

As the result, the UK is now lagging its closest historical allies: unlike our allies, it has no structured channel for intelligence services to vet political finance. Australia, France, Canada, Germany, and the U.S. all already have mechanisms for deterring and disrupting hostile political finance.

Why were the intelligence agencies not tasked, in good time and with sufficient clarity, to assess Russian interference around the referendum and related political activity? Who decided that such work would not be commissioned, prioritised or pursued? Was the problem treated as outside remit, too politically sensitive, or simply not urgent enough? Until that is answered, it is impossible to know whether the failure lay chiefly with ministers, officials or the structure within which they were operating.

The absence of effective domestic remedies has wider consequences. It diminishes deterrence by signalling to hostile actors that their activities are unlikely to result in judicial consequences. The Rycroft Review is a step in the right direction. However, until past government decisions around the Russian interference are properly examined, the adequacy of present safeguards will remain uncertain, and the level of corruption untackled.

[1] House of Commons Debate 16 December 2025, vol 777, col 789, Steve Reed MP, ‘Electoral Resilience’, Hansard, UK Parliament, https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2025-12-16/debates/B0B12BC8-78E6-4461-96FD81D5D8344DB2/ElectoralResilience

[2] Andrew C, Mitrokhin, V (1999) The Mitrokhin Archive. Allen Lane.

[3] Soldatov A, and Borogan I (2010) The New Nobility: The Restoration of Russia\’s Security State and the Enduring Legacy of the KGB. PublicAffairs.

[4] The Russia Report (2020) Intelligence & Security Committee.

[5] Disinformation and ‘fake news’ -- Final Report (2019) House of Commons DCMS Committee.

[6] Bartles C (2016) Getting Gerasimov Right, Military Review. Jan-Feb issue.

[7] Gerasimov V (2013) The Value of Science Is in the Foresight. Moscow: Military Industrial Kurier

[8] Steele C (2024). Interview in *Sergei and the Westminster Spy Ring*, Episode 8: “Follow the Money.” Podcast by Carole Cadwalladr, Peter Jukes and Sergei Cristo, produced by Byline Audio, 2024. www.shows.acast.com/untoldanalytica/ episodes/sergei-and-the-westminster-spy-ring-episode-8-follow-the-money](http:/ /www.shows.acast.com/untoldanalytica/episodes/sergei-and-the-westminster spy-ring-episode-8-follow-the-money

[9] “The GRU had multiple units, including Units 26165 and 74455, engaged in cyber operations that involved the staged releases of documents stolen through computer intrusions.” And Unit 74455 “assisted in the release of stolen documents through the DCLeaks and Guccifer 2.0 personas, the promotion of those releases, and the publication of anti-Clinton content on social media accounts operated by the GRU” (In the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Case 1:18-cr-00215-ABJ, Document 1, Filed 07/13/18, Conspiracy to Commit an Offense Against the United States