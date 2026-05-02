“Where is the security that the Security Council was supposed to guarantee?” President Zelensky at the UN Security Council, after visiting Bucha in April 2022. “Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to close the UN? Do you think the time for international order is gone?” President Zelensky at the UN General Assembly, September 2022 ‘Where is the security?’ Zelenskiy tells home truths to UN security council, The Guardian, 5 April 2022.

Photo: UN Secretary General respectfully bows to President Putin on his visit to Russia in October 2024.

It was Joseph Stalin, who proposed to his Western allies in 1945 that the Security Council (UNSC) was to be the supreme governing body of the United Nations, that any decision of the General Assembly would only become enforceable with the approval of the Security Council and that the Council’s members could veto any decision. As Andrey Kolosovsky, a former distinguished Russian Ambassador wrote in a report by the Carnegie foundation:

“Stalin insisted that any permanent member should be able to veto any action by the council, and that the UN Charter limit the General Assembly’s ability to take practical actions on peace and security or to unilaterally amend the Charter. The Soviet leader secured most, but not all, of his stipulations at the Yalta Conference in 1945”.

The structure proposed by the Soviet dictator was very familiar to him: a small circle of unelected wise men making all the important decisions at the top, and underneath a show of representative democracy, in the case of the UN, its General Assembly. This was almost a carbon copy of the Soviet Politburo, “in truth the Politburo was a self-perpetuating body that itself decided which new members would be admitted and which members expelled”, and the Supreme Soviet, which in fact had very little real power apart from being a great big talking shop. As Soviet propaganda aimed at a foreign audience boasted of the heterogeneous, democratic makeup of the USSR Supreme Soviet, the real power was, of course, elsewhere.

It is truly remarkable that this structure, born out of the world’s “Evil Empire” and adopted so willingly by the international community, has lasted for so long. However, as President Putin has taken advantage of Stalin’s design of the UN, it has finally come full circle and is threatening the very existence of the Organisation.

The bloody aggression of the Russian Federation, an oppressive regime which remains a permanent member of the UN Security Council, against democratic Ukraine exposed, as never before, the United Nations’ crippling disability of its own making. Its Security Council, whose key role is to safeguard international peace and security, remains paralysed by the Russian veto, unable to fulfil the critical functions for which it was created, while a war rages in Europe.

The United Nations’ hands have been practically tied on Ukraine because without the resolutions of the Security Council, the Organisation has little that it can do, even with full backing of its General Assembly. On 12 October 2022, 143 countries voted for a resolution condemning Russian so-called “referendums” in Ukraine and demanding that Russia reverse its annexation declaration. In its resolution of 2 March 2022, the Assembly also condemned Russia’s invasion as illegal, and twenty days later deplored the humanitarian situation created by the invasion.

Yet all resolutions and decisions of the General Assembly are “recommendations” under Articles 10 to 14 of the UN Charter. These votes on Ukraine were not legally binding on the Russian Federation and cannot force it to do anything in response.

Former Russian Ambassador Andrey Kolosovsky recalls:

“Deeply frustrated by the Security Council’s incapacity to do anything about a major war in Europe, proponents of action resorted to unusual tactics. A procedural resolution in the Security Council called for an emergency special session of the General Assembly. On March 2, 2022, 141 member states passed a resolution that “reaffirms [the General Assembly’s] commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine,” and “demands that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.” Out of 193 member states, thirty-five abstained and only five voted against the resolution.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the United Nations Security Council in 2022.

Clearly, there is an urgent need to reform the United Nations Security Council. While there have been many attempts at reform, dating at least from 1979, this time the UN’s inability to intervene in Russia’s bloody war in Ukraine, which may potentially grow into a global conflict, threatens the very credibility of the world organisation.

Many voices, including the Helsinki Commission, have called for the removal of Russia as a permanent member of the Security Council, given its clear violation of the UN Charter, namely the prohibition of the use of force and the principle of non-intervention in contravention of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As Kofi Annan wrote:

“No principle of the Charter is more important than the principle of the non-use of force as embodied in Article 2, paragraph 4 …. Secretaries General confront many challenges in the course of their tenures but the challenge that tests them and defines them inevitably involves the use of force.”

So far, international lawyers have not been able to come up with an easy way of achieving the removal of Russia as a permanent member of the UNSC. Some argue that Russia’s expulsion could only be possible by forcing through a change in the UN Charter, something that has happened only five times in the United Nations’ history.

Given the arithmetic in the Assembly’s votes in favour of the Ukraine resolutions, there should, in theory, be enough votes in the General Assembly for a change to the UN Charter, which requires two thirds of the vote. However, any decision of the General Assembly would then need to be effectively “ratified” by the UNSC, with Russia of course being able to use its veto.

This is the knot Stalin tied.

Breaking this vicious circle looks almost impossible, particularly given the uninspiring track record of past reforms, with over 20 years of various negotiations proving fruitless.

The UN Security Council’s composition has remained largely unchanged since its creation in 1945. The most notable high-level effort came from a UN Secretary General himself in 2005, when Kofi Annan proposed expanding the Council to 24 members as part of his initiative “In Larger Freedom”, stating that “No reform of the UN will be complete without the reform of the Security Council.” This reform proposal provided two models for expanding the number of permanent seats to representatives from Asia, Africa and Latin America, with no veto being created.

The first model provided for six new permanent seats: two each from Africa and Asia, and one each from Europe and the Americas, with no veto being created.

The most recent initiative is supported in particular by the representatives of the so-called “Global South”. In the summer of last year, the Permanent Missions at the UN of Brazil, India, South Africa, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines hosted a Roundtable on Security Council Reform, where they accused the UN Security Council of being undemocratic, unrepresentative and inefficient. Participants pointed out that since the current composition of the Council was decided at the end of the Second World War, the global order has undergone a fundamental change which the UN still was not reflecting. In their opinion, the Council also is not taking into account the diversity of the emerging new powers of Latin America, Asia and Africa. The speakers stressed that over 70 countries were now supporting reform of the UN Security Council and that the time for change was now.

From left, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China’s President Xi Jinping, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a BRICS group photo during the 2023 BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 23, 2023. Modi says his country is “becoming the voice of the Global South,” and that at the upcoming Group of 20 meetings being held in New Delhi that voice will be heard. At the recent summit of the BRICS nations, current chair South Africa declared that the grouping’s goal was to “seek is to advance the agenda of the Global South.” (Alet Pretorius/Pool Photo via AP, File)

While making the Council more representative, democratic and efficient seem like noble and worthy objectives, would giving more seats to autocratic regimes or countries highly dependent on autocracies serve the main objectives of the UN Security Council?

While officially taking a neutral position on the war in Ukraine, India has become notorious for assisting the Putin regime in many different ways. In 2023, as the US, EU and various countries continued to strengthen their sanctions regimes against the Russian aggressor, the Indian foreign minister visited Moscow with the aim of strengthening bilateral trade and military ties. Recently, the EU has been forced to impose sanctions on Indian companies for supplying equipment that can be used in military production and for offering other support to Moscow’s war effort.

South Africa has continued its friendship with the Kremlin unabated since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In 2022, a delegation from the ANC Youth League declared sham referendums in four eastern and southern Ukrainian provinces a “beautiful, wonderful process”. South Africa also conducted joint military exercises with Russia, which was widely seen as an endorsement of the war.

In Brazil, commentators have been observing a curious phenomenon as politicians of both the left and the right have gone out of their way to justify Putin’s unjustifiable behaviour. Al Jazeera wrote before the election in which Lula won that “supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and his left-wing rival, former president Lula da Silva, are both working hard to demonstrate why Russia should not be blamed for the devastation we are witnessing in Ukraine today.”

There is no surprise then that Russia has wholeheartedly supported the inclusion of the “Global South” powers in the Security Council. Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, was quoted last year as saying that “the expansion is possible through eliminating the under-representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America in its composition.”

If Russia hopes to insert its allies, who are aiding and abetting its war effort, into the Security Council, so that they help it to keep the UN’s hands tied from stopping its aggression against Ukraine, then clearly the current reform debate will not necessarily make the Council more efficient. It may simply make paralysis more representative.

The two central objectives at the heart of the UNSC are enshrined in Articles 1 and 2 of the United Nations Charter. They commit member states not to threaten or use force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any other state. And they oblige member states to settle disputes by exclusively peaceful means.

The validity of any discussion about the Security Council should therefore be tested against its ability to strengthen the Council’s capacity to fulfil its duty of maintaining international peace and security. Would that be the case if the current “Global South” proposals resulted in India, South Africa and Brazil becoming permanent members of the Security Council?

Currently, any member nation in serious breach of these principles can, in theory, be expelled from the UN:

“A Member of the United Nations, which has persistently violated the Principles contained in the present Charter, may be expelled from the Organisation by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council,” states Article 6 of the UN Charter.

However, once again, a proposed expulsion of a permanent member of the UNSC, such as the Russian Federation, would have to come for approval to the Council, where it would most likely be stopped by Russia’s own veto.

That is the point. The United Nations was designed to prevent aggression, but its most important security organ gives an aggressor, if it is a permanent member, the power to block action against itself. The Organisation’s own architecture now protects the very behaviour it was created to prevent.

Stalin’s design gave the world an institution in which the language of peace could coexist with the mechanics of paralysis. Putin has understood this perfectly. He does not need to destroy the UN. He can sit inside it, invoke its Charter, accuse others of hypocrisy and use the veto to stop the Organisation from acting.

The result is that the United Nations, born out of the Second World War and supposedly dedicated to saving succeeding generations from the scourge of war, now finds itself unable to stop a permanent member of its own Security Council from waging a war of conquest in Europe.

Zelensky’s question therefore remains unanswered.

“Where is the security that the Security Council was supposed to guarantee?”

For now, it is trapped inside a system designed at Yalta, blessed by the complacent democratic powers in 1945, and still haunted by the kiss of death from Comrade Stalin.