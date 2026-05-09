Russian Interference

Russian Interference

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Steve B's avatar
Steve B
May 10

Thank you for this excellent report, Sergei. And, as always, for all your efforts in the UK over so many years trying to expose what was really going on with Russian interference.

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1 reply by Sergei Cristo
GabrielM's avatar
GabrielM
May 16Edited

It all tallies with Russian interference in the election of Trump 1.0, with the US social media posting times of Russian bots allegedly starting at 8am daily St Petersburg time, as Putin's hackers clocked in at their government office building.

And the UK's National Institute of Economic & Social Research published an article (but I've never been able to find it again) which assessed the amount of Russian interference in Brexit by online UK social media posts: as being responsible for at least half the difference between Leave and Remain votes--ie for having narrowly swung the Brexit referendum in favour of Leave.

Though it was strictly only an Advisory referendum, therefore lacking the supermajority required in the follow-up referendum that never happened...

Putin cannot have believed his luck or Cameron's poor judgement or the Tories' obstinacy in refusal even to debate the invalid referendum result--in achieving a Russian coup to damage the EU by the UK's withdrawal. Plus collateral damage to the UK now assessed at loss of 6-8% GDP.

And surprise, surprise, prolific Russia Today broadcaster Farage's most admired leader is Putin, closely followed by Farage's devotion to Trump.

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