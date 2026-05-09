This week’s local elections suggest that the British people still have not started to understand the cautionary tale of the United States, where Russian Interference triumphed over the years, with Putin apologists occupying every important decision-making role in the White House.

The media coverage continues to treat Reform UK’s success as just yet another protest vote, or as a harmless revolt against a tired political class. If we don’t wake up and smell the coffee, we are about to sleepwalk into the American nightmare. We are being led by the nose in the well tried and tested populist playbook: magnify existing divisions, turn institutions into enemies, present human rights as weakness, and centralise power under patriotic banners such as “sovereignty” or “taking back control”.[1]

© Nigel Farage. Presented as policies supposedly aimed at immigrants, in fact Farage/UKIP/Reform’s programme would affect the whole UK population by weakening universal legal protections through withdrawal from the ECHR, repeal of the Human Rights Act and replacement with a British Bill of Rights, while also pushing the NHS towards a two-tier private-market model like in the US, where many people end up without access to quality healthcare.

Far right populists are amplifying our divisions….

By skilfully supporting and encouraging populist nationalist movements and divisive narratives across Europe, oppressive regimes have been fighting a proxy war with the liberal democratic order for years. In the course of the past decade, this battle has reached a flashpoint, posing a grave threat not only to the European Union, but to the wider postwar settlement built around human rights, international law and constitutional restraint.

In the last 15 years or so, far-right populist movements, not just in Europe but around the world, have been very successful at magnifying and exploiting existing cultural, political and economic divisions in democratic societies to capture and maintain power.

Trump and his European populist political allies have copied autocracies’ strategy by rejecting human rights in favour of sovereignty. What’s “America First” if not “sovereignty first”, while European populists attack institutions like the ECHR as part of a broader rejection of “external” and “elite” constraints on national sovereignty. The European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) is framed as an obstacle to strong leadership and immigration control[10]. Worryingly in the UK, such hostility to the ECHR is not limited to populists like Farage but has become the mainstream thinking of the Conservative Party, which has become captured by extreme views and now proposes to get rid of the Human Rights Act[11] and exit the ECHR[12].

…to cease power…

Once in control, they work to subvert institutional checks and balances and centralise executive power.

Viktor Orbán’s Hungary and PiS-led Poland, until 2023, demonstrated how states can hollow out democracy from within while remaining nominally compliant with European treaties. The European Parliament has even declared Hungary an “electoral autocracy”.[3] The result is what Jan-Werner Müller calls “constitutional capture”, where autocrats use democratic institutions to undermine democratic substance from within.[4]

Under Viktor Orbán, Hungary rolled back media freedom and pluralism (2010 onward), judicial independence and constitutional checks (2011-13 onward), academic freedom (2017), NGO and civil-society freedom of association (2017 onward), asylum rights and protection from unlawful detention or pushbacks (2015-20 onward), LGBTQ+ equality, gender recognition and non-discrimination (2020-21, extended in 2025), and freedom of assembly and privacy through Pride restrictions and facial-recognition powers (2025).

This threat is gradually taking hold of the Continent. Russia’s support for far-right parties, from Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National to Italy’s Lega, has revealed the geopolitical dimension of what may appear as internal European disintegration, rather than the result of external interference. The point is not that every populist is a Russian agent, although many of them are on the Kremlin’s hook in more ways than one. The point is that the success of anti-European populism objectively serves the strategic interests of authoritarian powers, because it weakens the institutions, alliances and legal norms that constrain them.

…and take away our rights so that they can keep their power…

Traditionally, the US has positioned itself as a defender of liberal democratic norms, including human rights, the rule of law and multilateralism. Today, we are witnessing the disappearance of US moral leadership in front of our eyes, as a precious ice cream melting, and then evaporating, in hot Saharan sun.

Established in 1946, and chaired by Eleanor Roosevelt, the widow of the late US President, the United Nations Commission on Human Rights wrote what would become the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The multi-national drafting committee, which included lawyers, a theologian and a philosopher[5], declared that “all human beings are born free and equal” and stated that “recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice, and peace in the world[6]”.

As Anne Applebaum highlighted in her latest book “Autocracy Inc”[7], these ideas became the basis for a range of international treaties which today form the international legal framework of how governments are expected to behave. These include the Helsinki Final Act, which recognised the inviolability of borders in Europe at the end of WWII, the Charter of the Organisation of American States, the UN Genocide Convention and the Geneva Convention.

However, autocracies are now pushing to change this, with China, for example, investing much energy at substituting the term “human rights” with “sovereignty” in official international documents. Applebaum writes that ““sovereignty” is the word that dictators use when they want to push back against criticism of their policies, whether it comes from UN bodies, independent human rights monitors, or their own citizens[8]”. Historically, “sovereignty” has been oppressive regimes’ key argument against humanitarian intervention[9].

Major rights watchdogs, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have sounded the alarm that Trump II represents not just a return to authoritarian tendencies of the past, but pioneering a rollback across a broad range of issues, including immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, free expression, the justice system and civil-society institutions. According to Tirana Hassan, executive director at Human Rights Watch, “Donald Trump has made no secret of his intent to violate the human rights of millions of people in the United States. […] during his first term Trump demonstrated little respect for treaties, multilateral institutions, or efforts to protect the human rights of people living under repressive governments[13]”.

The table above shows that in contrast to Trump I, Trump II has produced a coordinated flow of executive orders, cabinet memos and bureaucratic purging, suggesting a strategic consolidation of power through political targeting and civil-society suppression:

Weaponizing DOJ & FBI: loyalty screenings, purged inspectors-general, investigations of judges, Democratic politicians, academics, news outlets and celebrities[14]

Legal intimidation: Law firms such as Covington & Burling and Perkins Coie have had security clearances revoked, accused of representing political enemies

Free-speech crackdowns: Through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Trump II is targeting media outlets with sanctions, defunding PBS/NPR, while press credentialing becomes politicized[15].

Trump II is also stopping the funding for humanitarian aid and civilian protection efforts in major conflicts and crises, ceased the US engagement with the UN Human Rights Council and pressured the State Department to rewrite or omit human-rights assessments.

This emerging moral vacuum has led to a rapid deterioration of global norms globally, providing an excessively fertile ground for oppressive regimes around the world, led by China, Russia and their supporters in the Global South and the Middle East.

The election of Donald Trump widened the geopolitical scale of the populist threat to Europe. Trump II initiated the worst rollback of human rights protections in living memory, far more systematic and comprehensive than during his first term. While Europe had to cope with the rise of its own populist politics for years before Brexit and Trump’s first presidential term, Trump II increased these risks many times over.[16]

…so that they can take whatever they want without asking anyone for permission.

Some may ask, why the struggle? What is it that Trump and Farage so badly want? To me, it is not coincidental that Farage and his “Reform UK” bedfellows are so fond of unearned income, and at the same time ignorant of the rules designed to prevent corruption in public life. Corruption, i.e. finding ways of pocketing public money and abusing their position for money, has been one thing in common between Trump, Farage, Putin, Orbán and Le Pen and their political parties. They all see from Trump’s experience that the money involved would be totally obscene.

The only world in which they will succeed would be the one where fewer people (all of whom are their friends and family, of course) control the economy, whilst the rest are separated from decision making by a wildly widening gap between the rich and the poor. The world in which voters will have considerably fewer rights, and much less opportunity to remove their governments through democratic means.

It is a world where democratic security is not regarded as national security. Where national security is only concerned with attempts to attack the governing class or disrupt the governance of the country.

The societies so divided and uneducated that every second citizen suffers from, and enjoys, the Stockholm Syndrome. While Russia the best-case study of that, there are several countries in Europe, and arguably across the Atlantic, which could be considered good candidates.

None of that can be achieved in Britain if Farage just relies on his domestic support. It is not enough. The capture of the vote he needs has required generous support over many years, from Russia at first, and then from Putin’s allies across the Atlantic. That support was not only financial, but also came in the form of online and media propaganda, by bots and bloggers, commentators and media outlets that have been sponsored by Russian and other foreign autocratic actors for a very long time.

So while far right populists have been attacking globalisation of the world economy and international alliances of democratic powers, behind the scenes they have been scrambling to work together with their autocratic and oligarchic sponsors to get up to scale.

Le Pen traveled to Moscow to meet Putin when she was running for the presidency in 2017, received loans from a Russian bank to fund her party and supported Putin’s illegal annexation of Crimea.

At the same time, they have been working day and night to make sure that the post-war system of international security no longer poses threat to their ambitions, nor the ambitions of their autocratic sponsors.

Both Trump II and its European populist peers have been promoting nativist and Eurosceptic narratives which not only fuel internal divisions, but also weaken Europe’s collective foreign and security policies, aiding Autocracy Inc’s aggressive geopolitical agenda. By conditioning NATO commitments on defence spending, Trump undermined NATO’s overall defensive capability and the reliability of US security guarantees specifically.[17]

Washington’s tariff threats and “reciprocal tariffs” on Europe had the effect of fracturing trade solidarity among allies. The administration’s decisions to exit the Paris Agreement and the WHO, and to close USAID, minimised US-European coordination on critical global issues.

Within Europe, Trump’s allies Viktor Orbán, who finally lost power in Hungary only recently, and Robert Fico of Slovakia, consistently obstructed NATO and EU support for Ukraine. These disruptive actions had emboldened Moscow’s aggression and its disinformation tactics, limiting Europe’s support of Ukraine and widening disagreements within the Union. The resulting deterioration of transatlantic relations and internal European fragmentation serve the Kremlin’s long-term geopolitical objectives against Europe.

Autocracy at the gates

When the military sponsor and backer and Europe (and I include Britain in that definition) withdraws as the world’s main promoter and enforcer of human rights and the postwar international order[7], Europe’s first instinct of self-preservation has been to try to placate Washington. After all, the alternative seems almost unthinkable, as the U.S. withdrawing its military support from Europe would make Russia the dominant military power on the Continent[18].

So, at first sight, Europe has a viable option. It will have to swallow its pride, force a smile and kowtow to Trump, to ensure Europe’s security. Evidently to some, the alternative of strongly condemning the U.S.’s autocratic narrative seems too hazardous, given the risk of Russian aggression that such an action may bring. This policy option is made more attractive by an increasingly vocal view, from various dictator-friendly practitioners of “realpolitik”, that autocrats like Putin and Erdoğan should be recognised as partners in the emerging illiberal international order[19].

Reform UK’s rise must therefore be seen as part of a wider European and transatlantic pattern. It is not only a domestic British insurgency. It belongs to a family of movements that present themselves as national, but whose methods, slogans and enemies are strikingly similar across borders. They attack courts. They attack human rights. They attack the press. They attack international institutions. They claim to defend democracy while hollowing out its substance.

The playbook is Trump’s: attack the system, profit from its weaknesses, and call every demand for transparency an establishment conspiracy.

Endnotes

[1] Reform UK made substantial gains in the May 2026 local elections, including major council victories in England and a strong showing in Wales. The Guardian, “Nigel Farage hails ‘historic shift in politics’ after Reform UK election gains”, 8 May 2026; The Guardian, “Plaid Cymru wins Welsh Senedd elections, ending 100 years of Labour control”, 8 May 2026.

[2] Ronald Inglehart and Pippa Norris, Cultural Backlash: Trump, Brexit and Authoritarian Populism, Cambridge University Press, 2017.

[3] Laurent Pech and Kim Lane Scheppele, “Illiberalism Within: Rule of Law Backsliding in the EU”, Cambridge Yearbook of European Legal Studies, 19, 2017, pp. 3 to 47; European Parliament, “MEPs: Hungary can no longer be considered a full democracy”, 2022.

[4] Jan-Werner Müller, What Is Populism?, University of Pennsylvania Press, 2016.

[5] Morsink J (1999) The Universal Declaration of Human Rights: Origins, Drafting, and Intent. University of Pennsylvania Press.

[6] Universal Declaration of Human Rights, United Nations https://www.ohchr.org/en/human-rights/universal-declaration/translations/english

[7] Applebaum A (2024) Autocracy Inc. Allen Lane. Pp 98 to 121.

[8] Ibid, p 102.

[9] Bull H, (1978) The Anarchical Society: A Study of Order in World Politics, The University of Chicago Press.

[10] Mudde C (2019) The Far Right Today. Polity Press.

[11] Greene A (2018) On the Perils of Legal Exceptionalism: The UK, Human Rights and the European Court of Human Rights. European Public Law 24, no. 1: pp 105 - 128.

[12] Badenoch lays out ‘tests’ for Britain to leave ECHR in new Tory probe, The Independent, 6 June 2025. https://www.independent.co.uk/bulletin/news/kemi-badenoch-conservatives-echr-policy-b2765030.html

[13] US: Second Trump Term a Threat to Rights in US, World, Human Rights Watch, Nov 2024 https://www.hrw.org/news/2024/11/06/us-second-trump-term-threat-rights-us-world

[14] Critics warn DOJ is being politicized despite vows to end its purported weaponization, NPR, 06.05.2025 https://www.npr.org/2025/05/06/g-s1-64305/weaponization-doj-trump-bondi-justice-department

[15] The Trump Administration and the FCC Are Weakening Freedom of the Press and Hurting Americans, American Progress, 05.05.2025 https://www.americanprogress.org/article/the-trump-administration-and-the-fcc-are-weakening-freedom-of-the-press-and-hurting-americans/

[16] Anne Applebaum, Autocracy Inc., Allen Lane, 2024, pp. 98 to 121; Human Rights Watch, “US: Second Trump Term a Threat to Rights in US, World”, November 2024.

[17] Ståle Melby and Kristian Røksund, Trump and NATO: Transatlantic Relations in Crisis, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, 2021.

[18] Roy Allison, Timothy Garton Ash, Laurie Bristow, Edward Lucas et al., “There is only one warmonger on the European stage: Vladimir Putin”, The Guardian, 2025.

[19] Arch Puddington, “Breaking Down Democracy: Goals, Strategies, and Methods of Modern Authoritarians”, Freedom House, 2021.