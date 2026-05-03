Yesterday I published the first article in this series, about how the Western allies in 1945 allowed Stalin to create the United Nations in the likeness of the top “democratic” structures of the Soviet State. And how the long-term consequences of that “consensus”, made in the name of international security, had a diametrically opposite effect. Stalin’s design of the UN decision making process allowed the Russian Federation, as the Soviet Union’s successor state, to paralyse the institution whose sole main objective is to prevent wars of aggression. Putin inherited an authoritarian feature built into the UN, and took full advantage of it, while his Western “partners” at the Security Council table watched on, helpless.

That is also the wider story of Russian interference. Moscow did not need to invent our weaknesses but exploited those we already suffered from: complacency, greed, political cowardice, institutional fragmentation, and a willingness to treat Russian money as a commercial opportunity rather than a national security threat.

President Vladimir Putin surrounded by his smiling Western “partners” after a photo opportunity with Outreach Representatives at the G8 Summit in Heiligendamm, Germany. White House photo by Eric Drapern.

I have now decided to make this Substack a one-stop shop on Russian interference. I will write about Russian money in politics, reputation laundering, think tank funding, lobbying, online disinformation, cyber operations, political access, weak enforcement, legal gaps, and the refusal of successive governments to investigate what happened around Brexit. Alongside articles, I am planning to publish interviews and videos with key historical witnesses to this process.

This matters now because Britain is entering the next political cycle with the central questions still unanswered. The next general election will be contested in an environment shaped by high geopolitical tension, populist narratives, and more powerful tools for foreign interference than existed in 2016.

On stage receiving the Gold Award for the UK Best Political/News Podcast in late 2025. The 10-episode series “Sergei and the Westminster Spy Ring”, presented by Carole Cadwalladr and Peter Jukes tracked the covert Russian political interference operation around Brexit. The podcast topped the UK charts when it was launched in January 2025.

The Rycroft Review into the foreign financial political interference in the UK was, therefore, important. In late March 2026, it accepted that, in newly volatile politics, even marginal impacts could have a disproportionate bearing on democratic discourse and democratic outcomes. It also recognised that foreign interference operates through mutually reinforcing elements: direct financial interference in politics and trust-eroding activity on social media.

Rycroft identified real weaknesses: fragmented electoral law, inadequate information-sharing, insufficient powers for the Electoral Commission, limited specialist police capacity, and no clear focal point in government. However, it was not tasked to examine how different elements of the Russian interference operation interacted over time, boosting their overall impact on democratic outcomes and the polarisation of public opinion.

The Government gave Rycroft three months to identify regulatory blind spots, strengthen the framework and inform the Representation of the People Bill. The terms of his mission expressly excluded a detailed examination of the events around the 2016 referendum. Nor did it critically examine government decisions or documents. That is why, while useful as a regulatory review, it scores low for evidential authority on the core question of Russian interference in British politics.

The Russia Report, published by the Intelligence and Security Committee in 2020 after an eight-month delay instigated by Boris Johnson, stated that the Government had actively avoided looking for the evidence of successful interference in UK democratic processes. It recommended that the Government should undertake a proper assessment. That recommendation was consistently rejected. If the Government had not seen or sought the evidence, the absence of evidence could not be used as reassurance. It confirmed the central failure identified by the ISC.

The author briefing members of both Houses of UK Parliament prior to the Petition Debate on the need for a full enquiry into the Russian interference, February 2026.

The questions left unanswered after the Russia Report remain the questions Rycroft was not tasked to answer: whether Russian interference changed the outcome of any referendum or election, what its measurable electoral effect was, how Russian financial, political, media and social-media operations reinforced one another in the UK case, what UK agencies knew at the time, and why they were not tasked with sufficient clarity.

The same applies to Russian money. Rycroft accepted that hostile foreign money can enter politics through think tanks, APPGs, political parties’ “friends of” groups and lobbying. However, the review did not establish which donors, lobbyists or reputation-laundering networks were linked to Russian money, how much money flowed through them, or whether ministers, agencies or political parties failed in specific Russia-related episodes.

Financial influence operations remain one of the most persistent vulnerabilities in the UK’s democratic framework. The ISC characterised Russian influence in the UK, especially in business, politics, culture and property, as “the new normal”. The opacity of donations channelled through complex corporate structures, offshore partnerships and unincorporated associations revealed the limits of PPERA and a system in which the Electoral Commission could identify irregularities but lacked the forensic tools to trace the ultimate source of political funding.

In a referendum decided by roughly two percentage points, the interaction of agenda-setting, dark-ad micro-targeting, opaque funding streams and institutional cultivation could plausibly be outcome-determinative. What the UK lacks is not hypotheses, but comprehensive, cross-platform, finance-plus-content forensics. Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.

These are the questions a public enquiry must answer. Until past government decisions around Russian interference are properly examined, the adequacy of present safeguards will remain uncertain. It should report before the next general election.

This Substack will examine Russian interference as a covert state operation. It will also examine the British side of the equation: complacency, greed, denial and institutional failure.