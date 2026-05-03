Russian Interference

Russian Interference

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Steve B's avatar
Steve B
May 10

I helped push for and watched the whole petition debate - commenting on it live online - and found many speakers to be surprisingly well informed. Now I understand why, seeing the photograph of you briefing both Houses. Thank you for everything you have done.

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